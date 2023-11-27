CryptoCFOs Partners with Rise to Enhance Crypto Payroll Education and Awareness

Rise and CryptoCFOs join forces! CryptoCFOs Launch App to Access Crypto Tax & Accounting Community The Account Ant NFT is now available on OpenSea.io

CryptoCFOs & Rise join forces to offer unparalleled value to professionals dealing with digital assets and decentralized finance.

We are excited to join forces with Rise, a company that shares our vision for the empowerment of accounting professionals in the Web3 space...” — Taylor Zork, CEO of CryptoCFOs

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoCFOs, the leading network for tax and accounting professionals in the digital asset space, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with Rise, the innovative web3-enabled payroll platform. This collaboration is designed to elevate the knowledge and operational prowess of finance professionals within the world of crypto payroll and compliance.

Rise’s state-of-the-art platform specializes in streamlining the financial operations of crypto-friendly businesses and DAOs, offering a seamless interface for managing global payroll and compliance, including KYC/AML for global contractors and ensuring local tax compliance across 190+ countries. The platform ensures robust solutions for CFOs and accountants, allowing for efficient management of digital and fiat assets, and providing flexible payment options across a broad currency spectrum.

The partnership focuses on the creation and dissemination of joint educational content, interactive webinars, and a host of other resources. This initiative will empower the CryptoCFOs community by bringing clarity and efficiency to hybrid fiat <> crypto payroll solutions and compliance processes, enabling community members to leverage the Rise platform for optimized payroll workflows and tax efficiencies.

"We are excited to join forces with Rise, a company that shares our vision for the empowerment of accounting professionals in the Web3 space," said Taylor Zork, CEO of CryptoCFOs. "Together, we will develop resources that not only educate but also shape the future of crypto payroll and compliance."

This educational partnership reflects a mutual commitment to providing finance professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complex landscape of cryptocurrency transactions and global workforce management. It aims to demystify the intricacies of web3 finance, offering actionable guidance to the community.

"Through our partnership with CryptoCFOs, we aim to transform the landscape of web3 payroll and compliance," says Hugo Finkelstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Rise. "This collaboration is a pivotal step towards equipping finance professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in the digital asset space and steer the community towards a future where managing crypto transactions for global payroll is as seamless and efficient as traditional finance."

Through this collaboration, CryptoCFOs and Rise are set to produce educational materials that will address the core challenges faced by professionals in this space, offering solutions and promoting best practices in the industry.

CryptoCFOs, since its inception in 2021, has been at the forefront of connecting finance professionals with the tools and knowledge required for success in the crypto industry. The partnership with Rise further cements its dedication to professional growth and excellence within the community.

Rise, with its commitment to innovation and security, provides an indispensable resource for crypto-centric organizations, driving the advancement of secure, efficient, and compliant global financial operations.

For more detailed information on the CryptoCFOs and Rise partnership and to explore upcoming educational opportunities, please visit www.CryptoCFOs.com and Riseworks.io.

**About CryptoCFOs**

CryptoCFOs is the foremost community for crypto industry tax and accounting professionals, offering a platform to enhance their skills, expand their knowledge, and build a vast professional network. The CryptoCFOs program champions the growth of its members, enabling them to excel in the dynamic cryptocurrency sector.

**About Rise**

Rise is a web3-enabled payroll platform that simplifies the complexities of financial and people operations for crypto-oriented companies and DAOs. The platform makes it easy to fund payroll from fiat or crypto treasuries and offers flexibility in how individuals choose to receive their pay directly to their bank accounts or web3 wallets, choosing from a selection of local currencies and cryptocurrencies. Rise also helps streamline on-chain workforce management and global compliance when hiring international contractors.



Join the premiere Crypto Tax & Accounting Community today!