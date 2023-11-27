Trailblazing Country Songstress, Lia Caton, Secures Her Second Josie Awards Win With "Album of The Year"
NASHVILLE, TENN. , UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Oct. 22, 2023 the ninth annual Josie Music Awards (JMA's) presented chanteuse, Lia Caton, with "Album of The Year" in the Country music category for her latest album, "Someone Like You". The award show was hosted at the Grand Ole Opry House, bringing thousands of attendees to Music City to celebrate the innovative work of independent artists. Enriched with thoughtful lyrics and powerful messages, Caton's album speaks with authenticity from her personal experiences sharing her mission of restoration and equitable human experiences.
Lia Caton accepting her award with Josie Award founders Tinamarie Passantino and Josie Passantino. Photo Credit: Janet Reynolds of Maples Unlimited Photography
Click here to stream "Someone Like You"
“It was such an honor to win Country Album of the Year at the Josie Music Awards," expresses vocalist, Lia Caton. "To receive this award in the legendary 'circle' of the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville was a dream come true. Country music is about the story telling, emotions and being something that brings us all together. Although the songs started off very personal to me, I hope each one is something that the listeners can relate to, this is why it was titled 'Someone Like You'. I’m grateful to my co-writer Benji Harris, producer Sean Giovanni of the Record Shop Nashville and my vocal coach James Wigginton for all their help bringing my vision to life and creating an album I’m so proud of. I would also like to show my gratitude to The Josie Music Awards who are champions for all of the independent artists creating music worldwide without the support of a major record label.”
Produced by Sean Giovanni (John Legend, Tim McGraw, Big & Rich), "Someone Like You" features eight alluring tracks, complete with the daring hit "Trouble", the female anthem, "Hell or High Water", and the benevolent ballad about a homeless man "Spare Some Time". Caton’s raw vocals and healing melodies faithfully empowers listeners.
“All I can say is that working with Lia Caton on this project was pure Nashville magic," exclaims co-writer, Benji Harris (previous hits in the CMT Top 20 countdown). "Even though we had never met before, we ended up pouring our hearts out to each other and we pulled these incredible songs out of thin air. I’ve never experienced anything like that before, and I don’t know if I ever will again. This project is special, pure and simple.“
Accomplished producer, Sean Giovanni, (John Legend, Tim McGraw and Big & Rich) remarks, "This process has been a lot of fun working on Lia's album in particular because she didn't want to have any limitations on her sound. It's been really enjoyable working with an artist who is also a songwriter, knowing that all of these songs come from a very personal place in her life is a very inspirational feeling to have in the studio. Every word, lyric and note being played is really impacting her in such a personal way and understanding how strongly she wants to impact her fans."
"Someone Like You" track listing:
1. Hell or High Water
2. Wasted Man
3. The Only Thing Missing Is You
4. Spare Some Time
5. Keep My Eyes On you
6. Trouble
7. Sometimes
8. I Don’t Have a Ring
Caton broke onto the scene with her 2021 self-penned gutsy single 'Hell or High Water'. The release would go on to receive over 74,000 views on the accompanied music video and become the first of three singles to land on the official Academy of Country Music’s New Music Friday playlist putting her in the company of artists like Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Dolly Parton. The song was also nominated for “Female Country Single of the Year” for the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards, where Lia also scored a nomination in the category for “Vocalist of the Year”. Guitar Girl magazine spotlighted her music stating that "Lia shares both vulnerability and intimacy in every lyric." WMGQ-FM's Debbie Mazella wrapped up Lia's personality and music with two simple words "fun and feisty." This breakout performer has appeared on Center Stage Live showcasing her album in a simulcast across social sites like RFD-TV, CDX and many others.
About Lia Caton
Lia Caton is a tenacious award-winning country artist and songwriter splitting her time between Naperville, Ill., a Chicago suburb, and Music City. Her kind heart and strong spirit are readily apparent with each of her projects as she infuses her mission to heal, inspire and advocate for causes close to home. As a child, Lia witnessed her father’s struggle with addiction and homelessness. Overcoming this kind of childhood adversity, this soulful tunesmith moved from a suburb of Boston to the “Windy City” to pursue a music career. Inspired by the sultry vocal tones of Bonnie Raitt and Wynonna Judd, Caton’s signature sound is raw but recognizably intimate as she narrates her own human experience. Lia describes her sound as little bit country and a little rock and roll with soul.
Her first release, "Spare Some Time", released in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic (2020), was Lia’s effort at spreading kindness and connectivity by valuing people from all walks of life. Along with homelessness, Lia champions children’s causes and animal advocacy, since Lia and her family have experienced the joy a rescue pet can bring to a home. Beyond the stage, this mom and wife rejuvenates in nature whether hiking, horseback riding or hitting the ski slopes.
Lia is a 2023 "Country Album of the Year" and 2022 "Vocalist of the Year (Multi-Genre)" Josie Music Award-winner and named one of Glancer Magazine’s “Most Fascinating Faces” of 2021.
Her album, "Someone Like You", was co-written with Benji Harris (previous hits in the CMT Top 20 countdown) with production by Sean Giovanni of The Record Shop Nashville (John Legend, Tim McGraw, and Big & Rich). The video for her single, "Hell or High Water", directed by Greg Bizzaro of Jaffe Films in Naperville, IL was featured on The Country Network and has received over 73,000 views on YouTube.
Lia recently opened the 2023 Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum ceremony at the Rialto Square Theatre. She is working on writing her next album and will be releasing her latest single, "A Lot of That Lately", co-written with 3-time Grammy Winner Bill Champlin and Tamara Champlin in early 2024.
