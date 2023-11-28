Collab from Milwaukee, Wi have the #1 Song on Music’s Leading Platform for Indie Artists
EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, the leading global, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘OU+SIDE’ by Duwayne, Micah Emrich, and Keylime, is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at abreakmusic.com
Keylime (Colin Lime) is a 23-year-old genre-fluid producer who has been shaping his sound for the past 5 years. Since moving to Milwaukee this summer, he met two local artists, Duwayne & Micah Emrich, who are both very versatile songwriters and producers. Their first release together, ‘EASY’ is a soulful anthem on Duwayne & Micah’s joint EP, ‘Du What You Mike’…while their second offering ‘OU+SIDE’ still keeps a soulful tone, but over an alternative folk-pop instrumental. The group all agrees that ‘OU+SIDE’ has helped to set up a new sonic tone for themselves, and they’re excited to continue bridging more music gaps with future releases.
“We’re all very proud of this track and to see it go #1 on the aBreak58 is truly a blessing,” said the group. “Thanks to everyone for your support and stay tuned for new music from all of us in 2024.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“The industry has long listened for songs that fit particular genres. This song and creative collab of producers, songwriters and performers, throws the idea of ‘genre specific’ out the window - a great thing,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “When our team played this for Jay Stevens and myself, we knew we were onto something next level. That the public and many in the industry agree is a testament to the groups creativity and mass appeal sensibility. You’ll want to be paying close attention to Duwayne, Micah Emrich, and Keylime as a group, and individually, throughout 2024.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/
Bruce Tyler
Keylime (Colin Lime) is a 23-year-old genre-fluid producer who has been shaping his sound for the past 5 years. Since moving to Milwaukee this summer, he met two local artists, Duwayne & Micah Emrich, who are both very versatile songwriters and producers. Their first release together, ‘EASY’ is a soulful anthem on Duwayne & Micah’s joint EP, ‘Du What You Mike’…while their second offering ‘OU+SIDE’ still keeps a soulful tone, but over an alternative folk-pop instrumental. The group all agrees that ‘OU+SIDE’ has helped to set up a new sonic tone for themselves, and they’re excited to continue bridging more music gaps with future releases.
“We’re all very proud of this track and to see it go #1 on the aBreak58 is truly a blessing,” said the group. “Thanks to everyone for your support and stay tuned for new music from all of us in 2024.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“The industry has long listened for songs that fit particular genres. This song and creative collab of producers, songwriters and performers, throws the idea of ‘genre specific’ out the window - a great thing,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “When our team played this for Jay Stevens and myself, we knew we were onto something next level. That the public and many in the industry agree is a testament to the groups creativity and mass appeal sensibility. You’ll want to be paying close attention to Duwayne, Micah Emrich, and Keylime as a group, and individually, throughout 2024.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/
Bruce Tyler
aBreak Music
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok