InventionHome® Announces New Invention—Find My Vehicle
EINPresswire.com/ -- Claudia R. of Aurora, CO. has designed a location finder for parked vehicles to assist owners in finding their vehicles in a large, crowded parking lot. Users can record their parking spot location via a remote-control or activate a light to identify their vehicle’s location. This innovative device eliminates the need to spend valuable time trying to find a vehicle parked at a school, restaurant, hotel, or other busy location.
Claudia is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to Find My Vehicle. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Find My Vehicle can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the ultimate goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
