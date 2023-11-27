Submit Release
InventionHome® Announces New Invention—Cord Mate

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew R. of Maryland has designed a magnetic holding device for cords, cables, and other items when moving and storing appliances. The innovative device offers over 15-pounds of strength for holding cables, cords, and tools to metal surfaces to prevent damage and make it easier and safer to move appliances.

Matthew is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to Cord Mate. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.

Companies interested in Cord Mate can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.


About InventionHome®

InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the ultimate goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit www.inventionhome.com.



