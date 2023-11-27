27 November 2023

The Ambassador of Algeria presented copies of his credentials

On November 27, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Berdyniyaz Myatiev accepted copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria (with residence in Ankara) Amar Belani.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide full assistance and support in fulfilling his diplomatic mission to further strengthen Turkmen-Algerian relations.

During the conversation, diplomats discussed the bilateral agenda, and also exchanged views on expanding and deepening Turkmen-Algerian cooperation in important areas of political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian nature that are of mutual interest.

Fruitful cooperation within the framework of international organizations, primarily the UN, was stated.