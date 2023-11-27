Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,526 in the last 365 days.

The Ambassador of Algeria presented copies of his credentials

27 November 2023

128

The Ambassador of Algeria presented copies of his credentials

On November 27, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Berdyniyaz Myatiev accepted copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria (with residence in Ankara) Amar Belani.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide full assistance and support in fulfilling his diplomatic mission to further strengthen Turkmen-Algerian relations.

During the conversation, diplomats discussed the bilateral agenda, and also exchanged views on expanding and deepening Turkmen-Algerian cooperation in important areas of political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian nature that are of mutual interest.

Fruitful cooperation within the framework of international organizations, primarily the UN, was stated.

You just read:

The Ambassador of Algeria presented copies of his credentials

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more