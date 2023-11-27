Submit Release
Issues of Turkmen-Dutch cooperation were discussed

27 November 2023

On November 27, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiev met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (with residence in Astana) Nicolaas Schermers and accepted copies of his credentials.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to assist in the fulfillment of his diplomatic mission for the further development of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, current topics of Turkmen-Dutch cooperation in priority areas were discussed, and specific aspects of further interaction were identified.

The parties noted effective cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations, primarily the UN and the EU.

Significant opportunities were noted for expanding cooperation in the field of trade and economic cooperation, industry, agriculture and water management. Issues of expanding interaction in the field of exchange programs in the field of culture and education were discussed.

