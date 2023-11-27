27 November 2023

A round table was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On November 27, 2023, a round table was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan dedicated to the presentation of the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT).

The event was attended by heads and representatives of ministries and departments, public organizations, members of the Interdepartmental Commission to ensure the implementation of Turkmenistan’s international obligations in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law, heads of representative offices of international organizations accredited in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev said that Turkmenistan is currently studying the issue of accession to the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and, in this regard, noted the advantages and obligations arising from Turkmenistan’s accession to this document. Attention is drawn to the recommendations received from the Committee against Torture and within the framework of the 4th cycle of the Universal Periodic Review.

It was noted that the Convention against Torture is a key international document aimed at protecting human rights and preventing torture and ill-treatment. Turkmenistan, a state party to this document since April 1999, strives to comply with all international human rights standards and obligations, and in this context, the topic of current discussions is especially important.

Participants expressed the opinion that Turkmenistan is actively working to improve the justice system and conditions of detention in places of detention, and also conducts open dialogue and cooperation on issues of preventing the possibility of torture.

Also at the round table the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan D.Shlapachenko and the UN OHCHR Representative for Central Asia M.Bogner made their speeches.