Alliant Awarded First-Ever Joint Neutronian-IAB Tech Lab Certification for Data Transparency Standard and Quality
New certification solidifies data-driven audience company’s commitment to leading the industry on trust and privacy-compliant addressability in marketing dataBREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliant, a leading data-driven audience company, has become the first-ever company to be awarded the new joint Neutronian-IAB Tech Lab data transparency and quality certification. Alliant’s commitment to being the first to successfully pursue this co-certification reiterates the company’s long-standing dedication to leading the data-driven marketing industry when it comes to trust, transparency, and quality in a privacy-first marketplace.
“When IAB Tech Lab and Neutronian unveiled a single integrated process for pursuing data quality and transparency certification by both organizations, they elevated their commitment to ensuring our industry has a reliable way to demonstrate responsible and ethical data collection practices,” said Donna Hamilton, Chief Innovation Officer, Alliant. “Since their inception, Alliant has been a partner, supporter, and participant in both organizations’ robust certification programs, and we were eager to embrace this new opportunity to showcase the unmatched quality and best practices that underpin our audience data.
“The co-certification offered by Neutronian and IAB Tech Lab sets the industry standard for verifying responsible and ethical data collection,” said Lisa Abousaleh, CEO and Co-Founder of Neutronian, Inc. “The fact that Alliant is the first-ever company to achieve this distinction is a testament to the company’s continued industry leadership in data quality and transparency.”
To achieve this joint certification, Alliant had to demonstrate compliance with both the Neutronian Quality Index (NQI) certification and IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency Standards (DTS). Neutronian’s quality certification and ratings process assesses multiple signals, including consent mechanisms, privacy and compliance disclosures, methodology and processing, and data performance. It also evaluates “future-proofing” functions, such as verifying that the data provider does not rely on soon-to-be deprecated data currencies, such as third-party cookies, to build their audience segments.
As a part of the certification process, Neutronian also reviewed Alliant’s compliance to the IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency Standards, including the Data Transparency Standards Compliance Guide and Audience Taxonomy. Neutronian’s examination was performed in accordance with the IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency Compliance Guide and included reviews of Data Label Technical Specifications, Data Label Dissonance, People and Process Controls, and Technology Controls. This rigorous process spanned over three months and involved a dedicated effort from Alliant’s Data Strategy and Legal and Compliance teams to fill out detailed audit questionnaires and provide supporting documents.
Alliant’s co-certification enables its customers to continue to confidently invest in Alliant’s industry-leading, privacy-compliant audience data, with the full knowledge that insights and executions built on the data are in full compliance with current privacy requirements and industry best practices.
“Tech Lab is pleased to be working with Neutronian to leverage the synergies of its certification programs to ensure the advertising industry can reliably identify high-quality data that has been ethically sourced,” said Jarrett Wold, VP of Member Solutions, Services & Compliance, IAB Tech Lab. “We commend Alliant for its success in being the first to achieve this important distinction.”
About Alliant
Alliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner, bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub — built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science, and high-performance technology — enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and Alliant continually validates people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC 2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.
