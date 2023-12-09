What is a Single Member IRA LLC and How Does It Work
A Single Member IRA LLC can completely change how investors prepare for retirement, according to a recent post by American IRA.ASHEVILLE, NC, US, December 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The typical way most retirement investors put money away is to work with a simple, straightforward retirement plan based on stock funds—and hope for the best. But according to a recent article by American IRA, there is one option that investors can use for a much more flexible way of investing in retirement assets: the Single Member IRA LLC. This unique arrangement gives investors “checkbook control” within a retirement account, essentially make it possible to manage the retirement account more like a typical investment strategy—but with some caveats.
In the article, “What is a Single Member IRA LLC and How Does It Work?”, American IRA first explained the Single Member IRA LLC arrangement. This is what happens when an investor opens a Single Member LLC that is then held within an IRA. The investor has complete control over the LLC within the IRA, wherein the checkbook control reverts to the owner of the account. For example, an investor with an LLC within an IRA in this type of situation would be able to write checks on behalf of the LLC for retirement investments. And because the investments would then be held within the LLC—which itself is within the IRA—valid investments would be within the retirement account.
It sounds like a complicated arrangement, but the post at American IRA reminds investors of how simple and straightforward it can be when working with a Self-Directed IRA administration firm to establish the Single Member IRA LLC. As American IRA notes, it requires more upfront paperwork and fees, but with the benefit of reducing the fees a Self-Directed IRA custodian would charge long-term. That’s because the investor takes a more active role in handling the assets in which the retirement account is investing.
American IRA then wrapped up the post by examining whether this arrangement might be right for the reader. For those who enjoy a hands-on approach to retirement, it may be. But it’s worth getting the full range of knowledge about how Single Member LLCs can work within an IRA before getting started. For more information, investors can visit www.AmericanIRA.com or call American IRA at 866-7500-IRA.
