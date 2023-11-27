Col. Rob Maness joins VFAF Veterans for Trump as President of forthcoming Mississippi State Chapter
Col. Rob Maness joins VFAF Veterans for Trump as National Ambassador and will launch MS. State Chapter as President
Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump announce Col. Rob Maness will launch Mississippi State Chapter as President
Colonel Maness is the perfect leader for Mississippi. Maness will have President Trumps back and organize the vets in the state to vote. ”JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The Official Press of Veterans for Trump grassroots national
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President
Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump is announcing Col. Rob Maness has joined the organization as a national ambassador and will be taking the reigns as President of the forthcoming Mississippi state chapter launching in the near future.
Rob Maness is the owner and CEO of Iron Liberty Group LLC, a retired Air Force Colonel, a former Utility executive, a former US Senate candidate, and GatorPAC Chairman. He is also a member of the Harrison County MS Republican Party Executive Committee, and active in grassroots policy advocacy, including criminal justice reform, and veteran policies.
Rob enlisted in the Air Force at 17 and served in three assignments countering terrorist bomb makers before being selected for officer and flight training. During his career he served on the Joint Staff, commanded the oldest bomber squadron in the Air Force, and the sixth largest installation in the world before retiring from active duty with more than 32 years of military service.
Colonel Maness led numerous combat flying operations, including Operations Just Cause, Desert Storm, and as a bomber squadron commander in Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. He was also on duty in the National Military Command Center during the September 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon where he assisted with planning the U.S. response after the attacks. His combat decorations include the Bronze Star and Air Medal.
After retiring from the Air Force, Rob served as the Director of Safety and Training for Entergy Corp. overseeing utility operations safety operations and five training centers in five states. In this position he was responsible for system safety during national emergencies such as hurricane recovery operations.
After leaving Entergy Corp. to run for the U.S. Senate, Rob started Iron Liberty Group LLC, a digital publishing and consulting company. Rob is a Contributor and Television Host at LifeZette.com and Red Voice News. He has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business, CNN, NewsMAX, OANN, and Real America’s Voice. As an author, he is published in The Washington Times, Breitbart News, OpsLens, Human Events, Morning Consult, American Military News, and Global Security Review.
Colonel Maness is a founding Board Member at Military Advocacy Project of Louisiana, Inc., committed to preventing veteran suicides and ensuring military families have equal access to benefits. Rob is a Board member of Military Veterans Advocacy Inc. He also serves as a Board Advisor to several organizations: the New York City – based school literacy non-profit, WGI, Inc, the New York Young Republicans, and Stand Together Against Racism And Radicalism in the Services.
Colonel Maness is a graduate of the University of Tampa, Cum Laude, and holds master’s degrees from Harvard University’s Kennedy School, Air Command and Staff College, and the U.S. College of Naval Warfare.
In other VFAF News :
The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation
https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669
The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/
Stan Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+ 17707076291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Col. Rob Maness joins VFAF Veterans for Trump as President Mississippi state chapter