NetCom Learning Welcomed into the LLPA at Renowned LLPA Summit in Cancún

NetCom Learning announces its induction into the Leading Learning Partners Associations, marking a significant milestone in global IT training and development.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCom Learning, a leader in IT and business skills training, is thrilled to announce its recent membership in the prestigious Leading Learning Partners Associations (LLPA) following the dynamic LLPA Summit held in Cancún, Mexico. This significant step marks a new chapter in NetCom Learning's journey towards global leadership and innovative learning solutions.

This expansion is a testament to the LLPA’s commitment to encompassing a wide range of professional knowledge and skills, reinforcing its position as a global consortium dedicated to excellence in professional development.

The LLPA Summit was more than just a meeting of minds; it was a convergence of diverse professional insights, fostering an environment of learning and growth. As NetCom Learning integrates into the LLPA, it looks forward to a future of collaboration, innovation, and inspiration, driving forward the global conversation in IT and professional training.

Russell Sarder, CEO of NetCom Learning commented, "Joining the LLPA is not just an honor but a strategic step towards global collaboration and innovation in IT training. We’re excited to bring our unique approach to learning and development to this esteemed league and to contribute to its diverse pool of knowledge and expertise."

About NetCom Learning

NetCom Learning helps build innovative learning organizations in the workplace by structuring a smarter workforce, supporting changes, and driving growth. With more than 25 years of experience, NetCom Learning has been empowering innovative learning organizations to adapt and drive growth in this fast-paced world by closing critical skill gaps and ensuring smooth deployment, implementation, and consumption through authorized training delivered by Certified Trainers on vendors such as Microsoft, AWS, EC-Council, CompTIA, and more.