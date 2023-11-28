Business Reporter: Democratising mentoring
How AI-based learning management systems can enable career development and employee trainingLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Karthik Suri, Chief Product Officer at Cornerstone talks about how AI tools can make mentoring available and scalable by providing continuous learning opportunities at all levels of the business. A mentor is regarded as someone who – having understood their mentee’s skills, aspirations and weaknesses – transfers knowledge to them on-the -job by tapping into their own knowledge and experience. However, if employers realise the great potential of mentoring and want to extend this form of training to more of their employees, the availability of human coaches will create a bottleneck.
Meanwhile, AI’s outstanding capabilities in collating information, providing a searchable knowledge base and offering personalised communications, render it suitable for extending mentoring services to a broader cohort of employees. AI tools perform well at giving guidance and supplying constructive feedback, as well as recommending L&D programmes, job opportunities or assignments that meet the user’s skillset and inspirations best. Moreover, AI can identify the gap between skills stated by the mentee and those that remain undeclared. AI-driven mentoring can take place across a number of different channels from videos to online R&D tools to mobile apps.
Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with a next generation talent experience platform designed to inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all.
To learn more about how you can leverage talent management technologies to improve your workforce and bridge skill gaps, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Cornerstone
Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with its leading AI-powered talent experience platform designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success at scale. With Cornerstone, organisations can modernise their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, and accelerate talent and career mobility.
https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/uk/#
Business Reporter
+44 20 8349 6488
email us here
Press