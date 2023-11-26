Remembering Richard Charles Taylor: He Will Be Missed

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Richard Charles Taylor

May 3, 1935 – November 11, 2023

Richard Charles Taylor, 88, passed away Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, CA. He passed away peacefully after a sudden illness earlier that day.

Richard was born on May 3, 1935, to the late William Taylor Sr. and Marie (Mayer) in Wausau, WI. He was a 1953 graduate of Kaukauna High School and attended UW-Madison. He left school and became a partner and eventual sole proprietor of the Oakwood Inn supper club in Waupaca, WI. It was there he met his future wife Joyce Schorr, and they were married on Sept. 10, 1966, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fond du Lac, WI.

After selling the supper club, Richard finished his degree with the intention of working for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. However, he eventually became an adjuster for State Farm Insurance Companies in 1970. Originally working in Green Bay, WI he was subsequently transferred to San Jose, CA and then Eureka, CA. He retired from State Farm in 1985 after the death of his wife Joyce.

Richard married Marjorie (Marge) Hill (formally Hestle) on Feb. 14, 1987. They were married for 36 years and remained in Eureka throughout their marriage.

Survivors include his wife, Marge Hill-Taylor of Eureka; children John (Sandra) Taylor of Eau Claire, WI; Mark (Sydney) Taylor of Eureka, CA, Richard Hill of Eureka, CA; Denise Pickens of Sacramento, CA; and LeRoi Hill of Gilroy, CA. He is further survived by his brother William (Nicki) Taylor of Denver, CO., and his two sisters Patricia Lappen of Kaukauna, WI, and Mary (Calvin) Engerson of Mobile, AL.

Richard was part of a large extended family and leaves three grandchildren (Alex, Joseph, and Hailey), eight step grandchildren (Gabrielle, Roshan, Ashandé, Deric, Jasmine, Willie, De’Jon, and Joshua), fifteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren who will all miss their “Grandpa Dick”. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Joyce, infant brother Thomas, and daughter Deborah Gravenberg.

John and Mark are deeply thankful to Marge for her unyielding love and support for their father all these years, through good times and bad. It was because of her that Richard lived such a long life, and for that they are eternally thankful. The family would also like to thank Sydney Taylor for the many hours she spent looking after her father-in-law in his final years.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 9th at the Faith Center Foursquare Church in Eureka. Visitation will be 10:30 AM to noon with a service and luncheon to follow. Interment will be next to his first wife Joyce at Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac, WI. A future service is planned in Fond du Lac next year.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in remembrance of Joyce and Deborah who were both taken from us far too soon.