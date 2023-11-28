Kavi India Accelerates High-Value Intelligent Application Delivery at Scale
Kavi India Expands Data Analytics & AI Services Operations in Chennai
We have been experiencing remarkable growth, prompting substantial investments in Kavi India - what initially started as a supplement to our US operations, is now ready to support the global market”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the significant demand for offshore Data Analytics & AI Services, Software, and solutions, Kavi Global has hired 100+ new employees this year.
“We have been experiencing remarkable growth, prompting substantial investments in Kavi India - what initially started as a supplement to our US operations, is now ready to support the global market” - Rajesh Inbasekaran, CEO Kavi India.
Kavi Global and Kavi India specialize in Digital Knowledge Worker Services i.e. intelligent applications with embedded AI and Human-in-the-Loop services accelerating operational workflows. Kavi Global offers design, build, and support for these Intelligent Applications. Kavi Global can also provide operational roles as Digital Knowledge Worker operators, taking action on insights generated by analytics to deliver the expected return on investment. DKW is the modern BPO. These services empower organizations to achieve operational efficiency while maintaining a human touch.
"The consistent flow of tangible business outcomes resulted in retaining and expanding existing engagements and winning new ones. With continuous learning and research, the India team is well poised to solve higher-value business problems.” - Guru Prakash, Kavi India Delivery Leader
Kavi India’s Comprehensive Data Analytics & AI Services:
• Data Strategy
• Data Architecture
• Data Management
• Data Engineering & DataOps
• Data Science & MLOps
• Intelligent Applications
• Digital Knowledge Worker (DKW)
• UI / UX Design
• Managed Services
With a strong focus on data engineering, data science, and intelligent application development, Kavi India empowers businesses to harness the power of data and drive informed decision-making. Through cutting-edge technologies and a team of skilled professionals, Kavi India unlocks the hidden value in data, enabling organizations to gain actionable insights and achieve optimal results including:
• Cloud infrastructure Design & Development for a leading Class 1 Rail Client
• Data Pipeline Workflow Migration from OnPrem to the Cloud in Rail
• Predicting Track Safety Issues in Rail
• Communications Automation for a leading Rail Engineering Team
• Cloud Data Warehouse Design & Development for a leading Immigration Firm
• Regulatory Safety Reporting Automation in Rail
• Neonatal pain classification using Deep Learning for a leading Children’s Hospital
Looking toward the future, Kavi Global in the US and Kavi India will continue to invest in research and development to stay at the forefront of technological innovation. The company aims to be the go-to partner globally for organizations seeking to accelerate their digital transformation journey and achieve sustainable growth.
For further information and to explore collaboration opportunities with Kavi Global, please visit www.kaviglobal.com.
ABOUT KAVI GLOBAL
Kavi Global accelerates digital transformation and creates business value for clients with its comprehensive array of data and analytics services, software, and solutions. The firm has a diverse set of clients across healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and transportation verticals. Kavi Global has been recognized by Gartner in their Market Guides for Data and Analytics and AI for 7 years running.
Naomi Kaduwela
Head of Kavi Labs & Value Engineering, Kavi Global
+1 312-438-7687
naomi.kaduwela@kaviglobal.com
