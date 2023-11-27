Marwari Catalysts X Captabl: Launches Cohort Acceleration Program, To Turbocharge FinTech Startups

Cohort Acceleration Program for FinTech Startups To create an environment that nurtures innovation and drives positive change in the FinTech ecosystem Fintech is a promising and evolving domain to make India a global leader

Marwari Catalysts announces its next cohort in collaboration with Captabl.in, India's fastest-growing Angel Investing platform.

We are thrilled to join forces with Captabl to launch this acceleration program in the FinTech category. The collaboration brings together the strengths of two industry leaders.” — Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO, MCats

DELHI, INDIA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marwari Catalysts, India's fastest-growing startup accelerator known for fostering innovation and empowering entrepreneurs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with its 100+ co-founders club, announces its next cohort in collaboration with Captabl.in, India's fastest-growing Angel Investing platform.

This cohort program aims to provide unparalleled support to early-stage FinTech startups, combining Marwari Catalysts' extensive experience in nurturing startups with Captabl's expertise in financial technology. The collaboration brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to driving innovation and fostering the growth of disruptive solutions in the FinTech space.

Key Highlights of the Acceleration Program:

Comprehensive Mentorship: Selected startups will benefit from mentorship programs led by seasoned professionals from Marwari Catalysts and Captabl, providing valuable insights and guidance on navigating the complex landscape of the FinTech industry.

Strategic Networking Opportunities: Facilitate networking with a vibrant community of like-minded entrepreneurs, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and partnerships.

Investment Opportunities: A chance to secure funding and unlock the financial resources needed to scale their operations and reach new heights.

Customized Resources: Essential resources, including business development, marketing strategies, branding, legal and accounting guidance, to help startups effectively scale their businesses.

Community: Be part of a 100+ co-founders club and collaborate with like-minded individuals who can offer valuable insights and support as they navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship.

Mentorship and Guidance: Access to a network of successful startup founders, industrialists, experiential investors, and mentorship from the people with skin in the game.

Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO of MCats, says, "We are thrilled to join forces with Captabl to launch this acceleration program in the FinTech category. The collaboration brings together the strengths of two industry leaders, and we believe it will significantly contribute to the growth and success of the participating startups. Through mentorship, networking, and strategic investments, we aim to create an environment that nurtures innovation and drives positive change in the FinTech ecosystem."

Nikhil Gupta, Director - Strategy & Alliances, says, "Partnering with Captabl is a strategic move for Marwari Catalysts. The tech-driven approach and the wealth of knowledge brought by Captabl's high-profile investors and Abhishek align perfectly with our mission to provide startups with the mentorship and resources they need to thrive. This collaboration is set to create a powerful ecosystem for FinTech startups in India.

Abhishek Garodia, Founder of Captabl.in, says, "Fintech is a promising and evolving domain to make India a global leader. With MCats, a leader in startup acceleration. Captabl, as a tech-driven angel investing, is committed to propelling FinTech startups to new heights. With Marwari Catalysts, we're not just investing; we're creating an ecosystem for growth for the founders and investors. Together, we'll fast-track startups to success, leveraging technology, expertise, and strategic support. Exciting times ahead for FinTech innovation in India!"

For more information on the Joint Acceleration Program, please visit https://captabl.marwaricatalysts.com/ or email at thrive@marwaricatalysts.com.

About MCats: Marwari Catalysts is the fastest-growing startup accelerator founded in 2019. We uplift people and economies by facilitating and fostering startup ecosystems, primarily in the untapped markets of Tier II and Tier III cities.

About Captabl: Captabl is the fastest-growing global Angel Investing platform, which provides a secure space for startups and investors. Their 50+ point evaluation process ensures only genuine startups make it to their platform, offering investors tested and trusted opportunities. They are the gateway to 'short period-high returns' games, making startup investments accessible to all