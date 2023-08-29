Marwari Catalysts Sets New Standard for Women Entrepreneurship with Dr. Shweta Choudhary Joining Senior Leadership Ranks

Dr. Shweta Choudhary, Director: InnovHER, Marwari Catalysts Marwari Catalysts Sets New Standard for Women Entrepreneurship with Dr. Shweta Choudhary Joining It’s Senior Leadership Ranks Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO of Marwari Catalysts

Dr. Choudhary's vast knowledge of Indian industrial and SME ecosystem is the product of her experience as a technical consultant for prestigious govt programs

I'm thrilled to join forces with Marwari Catalysts to lead the charge in empowering women entrepreneurs. Promoting women entrepreneurship is not just a mission; an imperative for the times we live in.” — Dr. Shweta Choudhary, Director: InnovHER, Marwari Catalysts

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marwari Catalysts, India's fastest growing startup accelerator, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Shweta Choudhary as their Director: InnovHER and formidable advocate for women empowerment in the startup ecosystem.

In her role, Dr. Choudhary will lead efforts to support and promote women entrepreneurs, making a lasting impact in the startup world.

Hailing from a distinguished real estate and hotelier business family, Dr. Choudhary carries a robust business acumen and an unwavering passion for the entrepreneurial environment. With an academic background and extensive experience in architecture and design spanning nearly two decades, she is an innovator who enthusiastically employs her skill set to foster startup strategies and creative solutions.

Dr. Choudhary's vast knowledge of the Indian industrial and SME ecosystem is the product of her experience as a technical consultant for various prestigious government programs, including SFURTI by MSME and Jal Jeevan Mission by Jal Shakti Ministry. Moreover, her advisory roles with esteemed industrial organizations like FIGSI (Federation of Indian Granites and Stones), IIA (Indian Institute for Architects), and FORHEX (The Federation of Rajasthan Handicraft exporters) have provided her with invaluable insights into the workings of the industry.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Shweta Choudhary is renowned as an ardent academic administrator and an enthusiastic pedagogy expert, fostering a strong connection with the youth. With a mission to enrich the startup ecosystem of the country, she brings her expertise in mentoring and forging connections to drive the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Talking about India's startup ecosystem in specific, on one side where we have witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, yet gender disparity remains a persistent challenge. With a vision to revolutionize the women-led startups, this move reflects Marwari Catalysts' unwavering commitment to leveling the playing field. Through strategic collaborations and partnerships, Marwari Catalysts will now actively empower women in business and drive the startup ecosystem forward, not just in India but on a global scale.

In an exclusive statement, Dr. Shweta Choudhary expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "I am thrilled to join forces with Marwari Catalysts and lead the charge in empowering women entrepreneurs. Promoting women entrepreneurship is not just a mission; it is an imperative for the times we live in.

By activating women-led initiatives, hosting inspiring events, and providing valuable resources through boot camps, we must create an ecosystem that nurtures and celebrates the brilliance of women founders. I am privileged to represent Marwari Catalysts globally and work towards shaping a more inclusive future.”

Dr. Choudhary will play a pivotal role in driving female-led startup initiatives, organizing empowering events, and representing Marwari Catalysts as a partner on the global stage.

Under her strategic leadership, Marwari Catalysts will launch their groundbreaking initiatives with a highly anticipated boot camp scheduled next month in Rajasthan. The boot camp aims to equip aspiring women founders with the skills, knowledge, and networks essential for their entrepreneurial success.

Sushil Sharma, CEO & Founder of Marwari Catalysts, expressed his excitement about Dr. Shweta’s appointment, saying,

“We are delighted to announce Dr. Shweta Choudhary as a key member of our senior leadership team. Her passion combined with her expertise, will be instrumental in shaping our role as catalysts for change.”

Further adding,

“Marwari Catalysts has always been committed to promoting gender equality and empowering women in the startup ecosystem. With an existing team comprising 50% women and 35% of our portfolio startups being led by women founders, Dr. Choudhary's addition to the senior leadership team will further strengthen our efforts.”

The startup accelerator recognizes that access to capital is vital for women founders to scale their ventures. In a pioneering move, Dr. Shweta will establish a dedicated $10Mn fund for women-led startups, opening doors to funding opportunities that have traditionally been scarce. Additionally, she will also host an exclusive annual cohort for women founders, fostering collaboration and creating a strong support network.



Marwari Catalysts is excited to enter this new phase of empowering women entrepreneurs with Dr. Choudhary's leadership. The organization is determined to continue fostering an environment where women founders can thrive and contribute to the growth of the startup ecosystem.



Applications for our Xcelerate Program under the dedicated categories are now open. Interested startups can click the link and apply now

https://a4x-gvfl.marwaricatalysts.com/.

For more information about the Xcelerate Program, please visit Marwari Catalysts.

Connect with Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO of MCats, on LinkedIn for insights and updates: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sushilsharmamcats/.

About: Marwari Catalysts is the fastest-growing startup accelerator founded in 2019. We are a team of 100+ co-founders club who uplift people and economies by facilitating & fostering startup ecosystems, primarily in the untapped markets of Tier II and Tier III cities.