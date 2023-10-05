THE BIGGEST STARTUP EVENT OF THE YEAR ~ STARTUP XCHANGE 4.0, BY MARWARI CATALYSTS, HITS RAJASTHAN

A chance for every startup enthusiast to engage with the startup community, make new connections with a brand new startup atmospheric energy and get inspired by the content presented. The Biggest Startup Stage is Set~ Startup Xchange 4.0 on 4 & 5 November, 23 at RIC, Jaipur Join the Revolution: Startup Xchange for Entrepreneurs, Investors, and Game Changers!

Marwari Catalysts is proud to announce the launch of Startup Xchange 4.0, taking place on November 4th-5th, 2023, in the vibrant city of Jaipur

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marwari Catalysts, renowned as India’s fastest-growing startup accelerator, is proud to announce the launch of Startup Xchange 4.0, taking place on November 4th-5th, 2023, in the vibrant city of Jaipur.

Proudly presented with the support of lead partners, Google and AU Bank, as well as 50+ funds & family houses, this event promises an unparalleled experience bringing together top-tier unicorn & soonicorn founders, investors, industry leaders, new age startups, and prominent government officials from over 5+ states, all converging under one roof.

This is a chance for every startup enthusiast to engage with the startup community, make new connections with a brand new startup atmospheric energy and get inspired by the content presented.

Marwari Catalysts is on a mission to activate and nurture tier 2 and tier 3 startup ecosystems across India, beginning with Jaipur, the epicentre of India's startup momentum. The event will mark the first step in a series of initiatives aimed at propelling the nation's startup landscape to new heights.

In this regard, the mastermind behind the event, Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO, Marwari Catalysts says,

“We are thrilled to present 'Startup Xchange 4.0,' a dynamic platform that will catalyse innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration within tier II & III cities' thriving startup ecosystem. Our vision extends beyond Jaipur; we aim to create a nationwide startup community that knows no geographical boundaries.”

Startup Xchange 4.0 is built to provide a great space to learn the rules of the game, encouraging knowledge-exchange, network and inspiration, dedicated for people who are passionate about the startup industry.

He further adds,

“Save the big date, as this isn't merely an event; it's your ticket to a game-changing opportunity, where your entrepreneurial dreams could secure investments of up to a staggering $1 million.”

Shweta Choudhary, Director, InnovHER, who leads Marwari Catalysts' women initiatives, shared her perspective, saying,

"Diversity and inclusion are at the core of our mission. Startup Xchange 4.0 will actively support and showcase female entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders who are driving change in the startup ecosystem. But our vision extends even further. In a country renowned as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, innovation and investment opportunities aren't monopolised by the major cities alone. Rajasthan, renowned for its rich heritage and tourism, has evolved into a thriving hub of entrepreneurial potential. It is now poised to make an indelible mark on India's startup map and in this vibrant landscape, Startup Xchange 4.0 takes root in Jaipur, a city poised for transformation.”

As India's startup ecosystem continues to draw global attention, Marwari Catalysts remains at the forefront, driving innovation and growth. This event marks the beginning of a journey to empower startups in tier 2 and tier 3 cities nationwide, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and beyond.

Marwari Catalysts extends a heartfelt invitation to all dreamers, doers, and prominent players in the startup ecosystem to join us in Jaipur for an exceptional event. Here, we celebrate diversity, and tier II and tier III cities like Jaipur claiming its well-deserved spotlight in India's startup journey.

