Dakota Lithium Launches PowerStation 2400: A Portable Solar Generator and Backup Power System
Be ready for the journey. Be prepared for the unexpected with the Dakota Lithium PowerStation 2400, a portable power station designed to meet all your power needs — anytime, anywhere.
The PS2400 is perfect for powering multiple appliances, electronics, and more, whether you’re off-grid camping, at a mobile jobsite, or caught in a power outage.
A Portable Power Station Designed to Meet All Power Needs
With the PowerStation 2400, we're offering a compact, yet powerful device that meets the diverse power needs of our customers.”SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dakota Lithium, a pioneer in innovative power solutions, introduces the PowerStation 2400, a portable solar generator designed to meet the power demands of users, no matter their location.
— Andrew Jay, CEO Dakota Lithium
Functioning as a versatile alternative to traditional gasoline generators, the PowerStation 2400 serves as a reliable backup power source during home electricity outages or when camping off-the-grid. With a substantial battery capacity of 2040Wh and a high output power of 2400W, it can efficiently operate home appliances, power tools, and personal electronics.
Its robust capabilities enable the PowerStation 2400 to keep appliances like refrigerators running during power outages, power critical electronic devices such as CPAP machines, or operate power tools like drills and saws at work sites.
Capable of powering more than eight devices simultaneously, the PowerStation 2400 is well-suited for off-grid camping adventures and serves as a dependable power source during unexpected outages.
Noteworthy features include quick charging and solar charging support, providing a dependable and eco-friendly power solution. Complementing this, Dakota Lithium offers ruggedized, folding solar panels for an infinite battery – harnessing power directly from the sun.
Prioritizing user safety, the PowerStation 2400 is equipped with an industry-leading Battery Management System (BMS), actively overseeing the battery's performance to prevent overcharging, overheating, and short circuiting. The lithium iron phosphate technology ensures a lifespan 5X longer than other batteries, and it is backed by Dakota Lithium's 11-year warranty.
Beyond its power capabilities, the PowerStation 2400 features an advanced smart screen, offering real-time updates on power usage and battery life. This empowers users to manage their power consumption effectively.
For added convenience, the PowerStation 2400 includes four USB outputs and a wireless charging pad, allowing simultaneous charging of multiple gadgets.
"At Dakota Lithium, we are committed to providing solutions that combine power, safety, and convenience," said Andrew Jay, Dakota Lithium CEO. "With the PowerStation 2400, we're offering a compact, yet powerful device that meets the diverse power needs of our customers, whether they're camping in the great outdoors or need a reliable power source during power outages.”
The Dakota Lithium PowerStation 2400 is now available for purchase. For more details on the PowerStation 2400 and other Dakota Lithium products, visit www.dakotalithium.com
About Dakota Lithium
Dakota Lithium is a leading provider of innovative power solutions. Founded in 2008 in Grand Forks, North Dakota by a military pilot, a flight instructor, and a PhD chemical engineer, Dakota Lithium leads the industry in reliability, lifespan, and energy density. In 2019, after 11 years of product testing in the most extreme of environments, Dakota Lithium launched its now legendary 11-year warranty. Dakota Lithium is the official battery of Bassmaster and the choice of champions.
https://dakotalithium.com/product/dakota-lithium-ps2400-portable-power-station/
Erin Carey
Roam Generation
erin@roamgeneration.com
