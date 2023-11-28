Bidding Set to Close on Rare Tract of Timber & Tillable Land in Spotsylvania County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding on 183 +/- acres of timber and tillable land on Partlow Road and Duerson Lane in Spotsylvania County, VA”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on 183 +/- acres of timber and tillable land on Partlow Road and Duerson Lane in Spotsylvania County, VA – The online auction bidding will begin to close on Tuesday, December 5 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Opportunities of this magnitude to purchase a highly desirable tract of timber and tillable land in Spotsylvania County do not come along very often,” said Nicholls. “Take advantage of this wonderful opportunity that awaits the new owner of this property to own or invest in a property that will be a great present and future investment. Make plans NOW to Bid Your Price and Make it Yours.”
“The property is conveniently located 10.5 miles from Rt. 1/Thornburg, 11 miles from I-95 at Thornburg, 8 miles from Lake Anna, 19 miles from Fredericksburg, and a short drive to Richmond and Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below:
Date: Online only bidding will begin to close on Tue. Dec. 5 @ 2pm (Eastern)
Location: 5304 Partlow Rd., Partlow, VA 22534 (Spotsylvania County)
183 +/- acres of timber & tillable land on Partlow Rd. & Duerson Ln. in Spotsylvania County, VA
• 2,250' +/- of frontage on Duerson Ln. and 1,370' +/- of frontage on Partlow Rd.
• There is a very small cemetery on the property (approx. 3 graves)
• Tax Map: 73-A-15; Deed Book: 3095; Zoned: A3 (Please visit the auction webpage for A3 uses & info); Yearly (2023) real estate taxes. $659.31 (in Land Use);
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540-748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
