Edgewood Children’s Ranch Earns a Four-Star Rating From Charity Navigator
Strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency have earned a Four-Star Rating
Our Four-Star Charity Navigator is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance and financial health”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edgewood Children’s Ranch is proud to announce that its strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency have earned a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator. This rating designates Edgewood Children’s Ranch as an official “Give with Confidence” charity, indicating that our organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator’s criteria. Charity Navigator is America’s largest and most utilized independent charity evaluator. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually.
Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Currently, nonprofits can earn scores for the Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons.
“We are delighted to provide Edgewood Children’s Ranch with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Edgewood Children’s Ranch is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”
“Our Four-Star Charity Navigator is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance and financial health,” said Executive Director, Bruce Jordan. “We hope that it will introduce our work to new supporters who can help us advance our mission to be a trusted childcare facility and restoration home serving the individual healing needs of children in Central Florida. Our mission is to empower children to thrive through love, structure, education, and Biblical Values. Our purpose is to help children to live purposeful and transformed lives.”
Edgewood Ranch’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on charitynavigator.org. You can visit edgewoodranch.com for more information about supporting the Ranch.
