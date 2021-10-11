Submit Release
Edgewood Children's Ranch Receives A Grant To Purchase A New 12 Passenger Van

The girls from Williams Cottage having fun with their teacher and the Director of Academics - Edgewood Ranch

The girls from Williams Cottage having fun with their teacher and school principle

Edgewood Children’s Ranch Receives $20,000 Grant

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edgewood Children's Ranch, a 501(c)(3) organization serving behaviorally challenged children and their families, has received a $20,000 grant to help purchase a new 12-passenger van for off-campus transportation.

The generous donation was made possible by the Kiwanis Club of Orlando Foundation, which recently marked its 100th anniversary by making impactful financial contributions to several nonprofit groups from around the Central Florida area.

"Through the financial support of organizations like the Kiwanis Club of Orlando, we are able to help children in Central Florida create the positive change needed for them to live a purposeful and transformed life," said Bruce Jordan, Executive Director of Edgewood Children's Ranch.

At the September 18 anniversary gala, representatives from Edgewood Children's Ranch joined with folks from other great nonprofit organizations such as the Orlando Repertory Theatre, Urban Think Foundation, and Foundation for Foster Children. All of those organizations were recipients of financial gifts from the charitable foundation.

"We often say it is easy to give away money," said Tom Porter, chairman of the Kiwanis Club of Orlando's outreach committee, "but it is not easy to give away money well."

Kiwanis Club of Orlando is a service group with the stated mission of serving the needs of children in Central Florida. The community organization boasts a team of civic-minded volunteers from various walks of life, including local business people, retirees, and students. Since 1921, the club has contributed more than $7.5 million to organizations that address the needs of young people. Members of the Kiwanis Club of Orlando donate countless hours of volunteer time helping children in Central Florida every year.

Bruce Jordan
Edgewood Chidlren's Ranch
+1 4072952464
