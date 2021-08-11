EDGEWOOD CHILDREN’S RANCH EARNS COVETED 4-STAR RATING FROM CHARITY NAVIGATOR
EINPresswire.com/ -- Edgewood Children’s Ranch’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. This is the Fourth consecutive time that Edgewood has earned this top distinction.
Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders. On June 1, 2016, we upgraded our methodology for rating each charity's financial health with CN 2.1. These enhancements further substantiate the financial health of our four star charities.
“Edgewood Children’s Ranch’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds Edgewood Ranch to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Edgewood Children’s Ranch.
“It’s important that our Ranch supporters trust that we’re using their financial contributions wisely to accomplish our mission of helping at-risk children and their families find hope for a better future” said Executive Director Bruce Jordan, “Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters our good governance and financial accountability.”
For more-detailed information about Edgewood Children’s Ranch’s rating and other information about charitable giving visit the Charity Navigator site free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org.
About Charity Navigator
Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations, and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers. Charity Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.
About Edgewood Children’s Ranch
Edgewood Children’s Ranch is a residential program offering children who display negative social behaviors and their families hope through a Christian foundation to education, behavioral training, and spiritual development. The goal is for Ranchers to return to their homes, schools, and society as emotionally healthy young people.
Currently, housing up to 40 children ages 7 to 17, Edgewood Children’s Ranch has continued to change the lives of at-risk youth since it first opened its doors more than half a century ago. The program plans to expand its services to reach up to 56 children at a time.
Bruce Jordan
