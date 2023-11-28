Submit Release
BCS Concrete Structures Enhances Worker Safety Through Respiratory Protection

Ivan Hernandez and Juan Carlos Colima of BCS Concrete Structures test respirators during training.

Juna Carlos Colima of BCS Concrete Structures tries on a half-face respirator during training.

Austin-based commercial concrete contractor, BCS Concrete Structures, reinforces employee safety with respiratory protection measures.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCS Concrete Structures, a leading name in the commercial concrete contractor industry, recently revealed on their official blog that they will continue to prioritize the well-being of their employees by implementing safety measures. In compliance with OSHA Standard 1926.1153(c), the company stated that they are placing the utmost importance on adhering to the guidelines outlined in 29 CFR 1910.134, ensuring its contractors remain safe and protected.

For BCS employees involved in tasks such as concrete grinding and chipping, the use of respiratory protection is a fundamental requirement. This involves a meticulous process, including medical examinations and precise fit tests to confirm the airtight seal of each individual's mask before commencing any work.

During fit testing, a series of practical activities and verbal communication are conducted over several minutes to evaluate the effectiveness of the respirators' seals. Specially designed hoods are employed to detect any potent fumes, which, under optimal conditions, should remain undetectable.

A respirator is carefully selected based on the type of chemical exposure and the nature of the work involved. Additionally, BCS states that workers are required to be clean-shaven before undergoing a fit test. Individuals with a medical history of respiratory issues are provided with alternative solutions, ensuring their safety.

As a company, BCS Concrete Structures has consistently demonstrated its commitment to a safe working environment. Initiatives, such as the recent May Safety Summit and introductions to comprehensive training programs, have helped equip their employees with the skills necessary to navigate their work safely.

For more information about BCS Concrete Structures and their safety initiatives, visit https://bcsaustin.com/.

About BCS Concrete Structures:
BCS Concrete Structures is a leading commercial concrete contractor, renowned for their dedication to creating reliable and secure concrete structures. With a commitment to excellence, they aim to redefine the construction industry in Central Texas.

