BEST Robotics Incision Decision Championship Arrives in Florence at the University of North Alabama Dec 1 – 3, 2023

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than three months, students, their mentors, and numerous dedicated volunteers have been preparing for the pinnacle of the BEST Robotics program, where many hundreds of students showcase and test their skills of success – South’s BEST Championship.BEST program is the only opportunity to experience intense, experiential, hands-on, real-life, project-based learning, where being different is the standard approach. It is only through this transformative experience that teams realize their true powers of innovation, entrepreneurship and the true satisfaction of achieving their goals.The University of North Alabama, in Florence, Ala., the new home of South’s BEST Robotics, will witness like never before achievements and dedication to success in its inaugural Championship!Incision Decision 2023 is a unique season infused with the knowledge and technology of minimally invasive surgery. Students are challenged and must use critical thinking and collaboration skills in the operating room to heal and save human lives. UNA leadership is very excited about the upcoming Championship and Dr. Katie Kinney, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, had this to say:“A great deal of work and preparation have gone in to cultivating the campus environment that will greet robotics teams, coaches, and families from around the southeast. We are thrilled to be able to welcome them and to showcase the wonderful things happening at UNA. TVA is a perfect fit as a sponsor as both UNA and TVA pride ourselves on our STEM-related opportunities. The UNA Foundation is also a sponsor, and that illustrates the institutional commitment to this event, these students, and an innovative future.”This is one of South BEST 's most powerful highlights in UNA 2023. A program like this is hardly seen anywhere across the education system in its intensity or achievements. Forty-four teams from eight BEST hubs from four States, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee, will deliver shoulder-to-shoulder and, at times, head-to-head fruits of their research, design, and marketing presentations. They will be sharing with the large audience through many exhibition booths they designed and built. The students also greet the public to answer any questions they have about their research and vision.As BEST President Paul Lutes states:“Over the past dozen weeks, BEST students, coaches, and team volunteers have invested thousands of creative hours into each robot, presentation, and booth on the path towards this year’s South’s BEST Championship at the University of North Alabama. Along with this, hub and championship personnel and volunteers have generously donated thousands more hours in preparation of this year’s event, which will culminate into one of the greatest spectacles in all of BEST. We are excited to partner with UNA and are grateful for their commitment and support. However, none of this is possible without the extreme generosity of every BEST volunteer, including mentors, hub personnel, event volunteers, and others, to which we could never thank enough. All of this in an effort born over 30 years ago, to inspire students and allow them an opportunity to gain valuable STEAM experience while further developing their creativity skills along their career journey. I invite anyone who wishes to join us at UNA December 1-3 to watch our students demonstrate their creativity in this year’s Incision Decision event.”The students, their mates, volunteers, team, and faculty from UNA will be part of this exhilarating celebration of skills of the future. This is an outstanding team effort open to the public. The public has the opportunity to be part of this competition as well, whether they observe as a witness or volunteer or choose a more active role as a judge of the competition. Skills for success, the BEST way, has a place for everyone to make a difference!About The University of North AlabamaThe University of North Alabama is an accredited, comprehensive regional state university offering credential, certificate, baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral programs in the colleges of Arts, Sciences, and Engineering; Sanders College of Business and Technology; Education and Human Sciences; and the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions. The first-choice University for more than 10,000 on-campus and online students, UNA is on a bucolic campus in Florence, Alabama, part of the historic and vibrant Shoals region. Lions Athletics, a renowned collegiate athletics program with seven (7) Division II National Championships, is now a proud member of the NCAA Division I’s ASUN Conference. The University of North Alabama is an equal opportunity institution and does not discriminate in the admission policy on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, disability, age, or national origin. For more: www.una.edu and www.una.edu/unaworks/ About BEST RoboticsThe thirty-year history of BEST Robotics (Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology) influencing and inspiring America's youth is a testimonial to the power of transformative, project-based, experiential engagement. A national non-profit 501(c)3 organization, BEST has changed the lives of under-resourced and under-served students through the creation of programs that are economically accessible and inclusive. Founded in 1993, BEST Robotics operates 29 licensed hubs across 14 states, serving approximately 418 schools and 6,500 students annually. Through partnerships with higher education, tech schools, and organizations, BEST Robotics' hubs manage local delivery of the program with the help of 2,000 volunteers from hundreds of corporate and community supporters.

