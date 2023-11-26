BAY AREA CRIME NOVELIST LISA TOWLES TACKLES MENTAL HEALTH THEME IN LATEST THRILLER TO BE RELEASED ON NOVEMBER 29, 2023
Terror Bay, a new psychological thriller, will be released by Indies United Publishing House on November 29, 2023. The latest from Bay Area crime novelist Lisa Towles, Terror Bay paints an intimate portrait of an injured man on a mission - to find a mysterious woman, a family secret, and buried treasure.
The story follows the frantic path of lifelong diver and San Francisco homicide detective, Kurt Farin. After surviving a gunshot wound to the head, Farin is placed in a medically induced coma. In his unconscious state, he is summoned by the vivid image of a female diver. He recovers with an unshakable quest to find her, determine if she is real, and discover her agenda. Digging deeper, he discovers that his fate is inextricably tied to the enigmatic woman and long-lost treasure submerged for centuries. The story addresses several mental health themes, as Farin questions his grip on reality and struggles through depression and isolation during his obsessive search for the mysterious woman. Terror Bay will be available from online retail outlets and Bay Area bookstores. An audiobook version will be forthcoming in 2024.
Terror Bay won NYC Big Book Distinguished Favorite and Literary Titan Gold awards. Towles’ highly acclaimed series thriller, Salt Island (Book 2 of her E&A Investigations Series) was released in June 2023 and won Pencraft, Readers Favorite, Readers Choice, and BookFest awards. Hot House, Book 1 in the series, won similar literary acclaim and was an Amazon #1 Kindle bestseller. Following Terror Bay, Towles plans to release a new standalone thriller as well as Book 3 of her E&A series in 2024. To promote this release and connect with her community, Towles was hosted by TwiningVine Winery in Castro Valley in October and A Great Good Place for Books in Oakland on November 18th. She will appear at Barnes and Noble in El Cerrito in January.
Towles works full-time as a Director of Communications, has an MBA, and is Board President of Oakland-based nonprofit, BRIDGEGOOD. A frequent speaker, the author invites opportunities for interviews, podcasts, and appearances. Visit the publisher’s website to read the synopsis, watch the book trailer, see editorial reviews and read a sample of Terror Bay. For media bookings, contact the author directly at lisamarietowles@gmail.com
