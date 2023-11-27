DigitalXForce To Offer the "Cybersecurity Risk Management Platform " For Free to All School Districts
DigitalXForce is committed to redefine the future of cybersecurity and enable "Digital Trust" for the secure future of tomorrow.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigitalXForce Corporation today announced that DigitalXForce - “Digital Trust Platform for New Era" will be offered for free to all School Districts. DigitalXForce was created with the mission to leverage automation, AI/ML and innovative methods to bring tailored, next-gen cybersecurity solutions to the public. According to the CEO of DigitalXForce Corporation, Lalit Ahluwalia, DigitalXForce is the only unified SaaS Digital Trust platform that provides data-driven, real-time, continuous, and integrated Risk Management.
“We are very excited to offer our suite of cybersecurity solutions to all school districts in USA with the aim to help the educational sector build digital trust beginning from the grassroots,” says Lalit Ahluwalia, the CEO of DigitalXForce and iTRUSTXForce. Lalit went on to say, ”DigitalXForce was born after seeing commercially available Integrated Risk Management (IRM) and Governance Risk Compliance (GRC) platforms failing the mission of Cybersecurity again and again. The IRM/GRC programs available today are only focused on audit and compliance through dated artifacts/evidence as against truly helping organizations secure their digital assets through a data- driven Risk Management Approach. We want to give all school districts a helping hand to prepare against and fight cybercrime alongside the cyber force. In simple words - Digital Trust Inside Out.”
DigitalXForce Corporation will be offering her “Digital Trust Platform for the New Era” for free to all school districts who are interested in leveling up their cybersecurity game. The company is on a mission to build a cyber-secure educational sector starting from the grassroots. School Districts will have access to enhanced digital asset and attack surface inventory, security blueprint and tool integration, regulatory controls mapping, risk quantification and prioritization, and remediation with end-to-end visibility, governance, analytics and reporting to optimize and automate their digital risk posture.
“Our platform enables measurement of Digital Risk by assessing digital assets in integration with Security Tools to improve their true security posture; automate security blueprint and security remediation Plan and Board level metrics; and help companies get the most out of their Cybersecurity investment. School Districts will enjoy these benefits for free. This is our own way of giving back to society and adding our own quota towards making the world a better, safer, and more secure place,” says Desiree Wilson, the Chief Client Success Officer of DigitalXForce.
DigitalXForce has the security of digital assets at heart and is committed to the ultimate mission to make cybersecurity a “cost-free” affair. This move by the company is geared towards bringing cybersecurity to those who need it more - the educational sector.
