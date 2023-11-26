Submit Release
News Search

There were 148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,792 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / DUI - Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B5004628

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 11/25/2023 at 1755 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30 / VT Route 74

TOWN: Cornwall

 

VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Elizabeth C. Cornett

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: DeLand, Florida

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/25/23 at approximately 1755 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on VT Route 30 near the intersection of VT Route 74 in the Town of Cornwall. The operator was identified as Elizabeth C. Cornett (61) of DeLand, Florida. While speaking to Cornett, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Cornett was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

 

Cornett was transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/11/23 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / DUI - Refusal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more