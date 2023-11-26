New Haven Barracks / DUI - Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5004628

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/25/2023 at 1755 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30 / VT Route 74

TOWN: Cornwall

VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal

ACCUSED: Elizabeth C. Cornett

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: DeLand, Florida

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/25/23 at approximately 1755 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on VT Route 30 near the intersection of VT Route 74 in the Town of Cornwall. The operator was identified as Elizabeth C. Cornett (61) of DeLand, Florida. While speaking to Cornett, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Cornett was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Cornett was transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/11/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.