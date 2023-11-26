New Haven Barracks / DUI - Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5004628
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/25/2023 at 1755 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30 / VT Route 74
TOWN: Cornwall
VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal
ACCUSED: Elizabeth C. Cornett
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: DeLand, Florida
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/25/23 at approximately 1755 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on VT Route 30 near the intersection of VT Route 74 in the Town of Cornwall. The operator was identified as Elizabeth C. Cornett (61) of DeLand, Florida. While speaking to Cornett, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Cornett was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Cornett was transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/11/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.