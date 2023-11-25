Join the Humboldt Arts Council for Arts Alive December 2

Doug Freie-HAC Member Show

William Thonson Gallery

November 19 through January 7, 2024

The Annual Humboldt Arts Council Member Show is a juried exhibition designed to highlight the fabulous art being produced by HAC Artist Members. This year’s juror was Jim McVicker. As always, this exhibition is eclectic, surprising and enjoyable.

Knight Gallery

Selections from the HAC Permanent Collection

December 2 through January 12, 2024

View a selection of work from the HAC Permanent Collection.

Anderson Gallery

Off the Wall

October 27 through December 17

Off the Wall is more than an exhibition; it’s a heartfelt fundraiser supporting the Humboldt Arts Council. The exhibition features carefully curated works from contemporary west-coast artists, capturing the very essence of California’s soul. This exhibition warmly welcomes both new and seasoned collectors, offering original art at prices that embrace affordability—and even more exciting, collectors can take home their newly acquired artwork on the spot! Featured artists include Kerry Rowland-Avrech, Floyd Bettiga, Julie Smiley, George Van Hook, Laura Hohlwein, Philippe Gandiol, Melvin Schuler, Mimi La Plant, and Bill Van Fleet and many more California Artists. Each piece is a ready-made addition to any home or office, a testament to the love and passion of its creator. The Exhibition and Sale continues in the Anderson Gallery through December 17th in perfect alignment to purchase gifts for the holiday season. All proceeds from this fundraising exhibition support the many programs of the Humboldt Arts Council, including the Morris Graves Museum of Art.

Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery

Visit the Museum Store for a selection of gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. The Museum Store carries a wide selection of posters, contemporary art books, cards, exhibition catalogs, children’s books, note pads, tote bags, jewelry, scarves, felted products and artsy coffee mugs. Humboldt Arts Council Members receive a 10% discount on all merchandise in the store.

Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery-HOLIDAY SALE

Venture into the Humboldt Artist Gallery in the Morris Graves Museum of Art—the perfect place to find that unique, original gift. The gallery features many exceptional Humboldt County artists currently working in our region. Designed as an artist cooperative, the gallery features local artists working in a variety of media from representational and abstract paintings, prints, jewelry, photographs, and ceramics. Members of the Humboldt Artist Gallery include Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Allison Busch-Lovejoy, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

The Morris Graves Museum of Art, located at 636 F Street, Eureka is open to the public noon-5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is by donation, $5 for adults; $2 for seniors (age 65 and over), military veterans, and students with ID; children 17 and under free; Families with an EBT Card and valid ID receive free admission through the Museums for All initiative, Museum members are free. Admission is always free for everyone on the first Saturday of every month, including First Saturday Night Arts Alive!, 6-9 p.m.

Rachel Robinson-HAC Member Show

Kerry Rowland Avrech, Flying Color