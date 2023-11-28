Actor, Producer Archie Kao Appointed President of Nonprofit Homes 4 the Homeless
EINPresswire.com/ -- Homes 4 the Homeless (www.homes4thehomeless.org) proudly announces the appointment of actor and producer Archie Kao, known in Chinese as 高圣远, as President of the Northern California nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the current homeless crisis.
Mr. Kao, an esteemed American actor and producer, has long been a vocal advocate for underserved communities on both sides of the Pacific. From his youth in the suburbs of Alexandria, Virginia, through his decades-long career in Hollywood, Kao's journey has been defined by a deep commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others.
Born in Washington, D.C. to immigrant parents from China, Archie's upbringing instilled in him the values of compassion and devotion to advocacy for the disadvantaged. While attending George Mason University, his leadership shone as he was elected Student Government President and the University's Homecoming King. His administration was actively involved in numerous philanthropic and humanitarian endeavors.
Initially planning to pursue Law School and work in politics, destiny led him down a different path — the path of an actor with a greater purpose for the public good. Today, as an advisory board member of Homes 4 the Homeless, Archie brings his valuable experience to support our mission of Community Transformation.
Archie's passion for supporting vulnerable communities extends beyond the borders of the United States. In China, he dedicated himself to building children's educational centers in rural areas, providing access to education for those who might not otherwise have had the opportunity. Additionally, his efforts extended to designing self-sustaining senior center community gardens, recognizing the importance of dignified and economically viable care for the elderly.
Not content to merely lend his name to charitable causes, Archie personally immersed himself in making a difference. His involvement with various children's cancer charities, such as Make-a-Wish, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and the National Institute of Health (NIH), showcases his hands-on approach to philanthropy. Dressed in his iconic superhero costume as the Blue Power Ranger, Archie read books, played games, and brought smiles to the faces of young cancer patients, embodying the essence of hope and courage.
Beyond his charitable endeavors, Archie's academic achievements and multilingual background add to his rich tapestry as a humanitarian. He speaks Mandarin Chinese and studied French for six years, with his TransPacific entertainment career inspiring his dedication to embracing diverse cultures.
Founded in 2018, Homes 4 the Homeless has a track record of transformative projects. In 2021, they established their first modular village, Newark Hope Village, in partnership with the City of Newark, New Jersey, Bloomberg Philanthropy, and others. In 2022, H4H completed a Vocational Youth Training Program in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin, Sonoma County Probation, and others, receiving recognition from California State Senator Mike McGuire and Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore. H4H recently embarked on a partnership with Guangdong VESSEL, a manufacturer of modular housing in China.
