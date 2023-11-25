Police Continue Investigation Into Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Frederick Co.

November 25, 2023

(Frederick, MD) – Maryland State Police continue the investigation into a fatal pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a 17-year old Frederick County man last night.

The deceased is identified as Henry Alberto Sosa Torres, 17, of Emmitsburg. EMS from Frederick County responded to the area and pronounced Torres deceased at the scene.

Last night, shortly after 11pm, Maryland State Police from the Frederick Barrack received multiple reports of a pedestrian walking in the travel portion of westbound I-70 in Frederick County. Troopers responded to the area and located a pedestrian who had been struck near New Design Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a blue 2007 Mercedes Benz sedan was traveling westbound on I-70 in lane two when the pedestrian was struck in the roadway. The driver, identified as Mojisola Sofoluke, 64, of Owings Mills was transported from the scene to Meritus Medical Center in Washington County for treatment of her injuries sustained in the crash.

Maryland State Police are actively investigating the incident. Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information relevant to this case, to contact the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151. Callers may remain confidential. The investigation continues…

