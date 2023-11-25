Kona Earth Celebrates Giving Tuesday With A Special Promotion to Support Hawaiian Reef Preservation

Kona Earth Supports Hawaii Reef Preservation with Holiday Gift Promotion Kona Earth Owners Steve and Joanie Wynn Make Giving Back a Priority Kona Earth nurtures its private estate 100% Kona coffee from crop to cup, micro-roasting and shipping farm-direct.

Kona Earth is proud to announce its contribution to the preservation of Hawaiian coral reefs in partnership with Kahalu’u Bay Education Center.

Our customers love Hawaii and care deeply about protecting and preserving its fragile ecosystems. Care In Every Cup resonates with them and it's our way of contributing great coffee for a great cause.” — Steve Wynn, Owner Kona Earth

HOLUALOA, HAWAII, USA, November 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- On this Giving Tuesday, Kona Earth is proud to announce its contribution to the preservation of Hawaiian coral reefs in partnership with Kohala Center and its Kahalu’u Bay Education Center (KBEC). To mark the occasion, Kona Earth is offering a special promotion, donating ten dollars from the purchase of its signature Ultimate Kona Coffee Gift Set through December 12.Kona Earth’s Ultimate Kona Coffee Gift Set includes its special edition Airscape canister for storing coffee, a pound of our 100% pure Hawaiian Kona coffee, and two custom-designed mugs. The airtight canister is specially designed to keep whole-bean Kona coffee at its peak freshness and makes a great gift for coffee lovers.Kona Earth, a single-estate, 100% Kona coffee grower in Hawaii, makes giving back a priority year-round. Their “Care In Every Cup” program donates a percentage of every purchase to local, non-profit partners like Kohala Center.Kona Earth owner Steve Wynn noted, “Our customers love Hawaii and care deeply about protecting and preserving its fragile ecosystems. Care In Every Cup resonates with them and it's our way of contributing great coffee for a great cause.”Kona Earth owner Joanie Wynn agreed, “This special gift promotion is a great way for us to up the ante and increase our contributions while introducing customers to our collection of Kona coffee gifts for the holidays.”Kona Earth has always valued sustainability, so investing in projects that improve the health of Hawaii's iconic coastline was an obvious choice. This donation will provide support to those working hard on coral restoration projects, watershed conservation efforts, and educational efforts for Hawaii visitors to engage safely with the reef at Kahalu’u Bay.In addition to supporting KBEC with monetary contributions, Kona Earth strives to bring attention to KBEC’s mission, sharing information with visitors on its Kona coffee farm tours.HAWAIIAN REEF PRESERVATION: A WORTHY CAUSEKahalu‘u Bay is truly a unique place, offering spectacular and easily accessible snorkeling with a colorful diversity of fish and coral. Since 2007, Kahalu‘u Bay Education Center (KBEC) has promoted reef etiquette practices and carried out ecological monitoring to protect the bay’s important and fragile ecosystem. Volunteer community stewards participate in the ReefTeach program, informing beachgoers about simple ways they can respectfully engage with the bay and its inhabitants. The hope is that by mitigating chronic stressors, the ecosystem at Kahalu’u Bay will become more resilient and can continue to support the community for future generations.Cynthia Punihaole Kennedy, Director of Kahalu`u Bay Education Centercommented, “Makahiki season is upon us and a time for celebrating the many blessings received during the past year. This season recognizes the importance of balanced stewardship toward the land and the ocean. Heartfelt Mahalo to our partner Kona Earth who believes in our vision of Ola Ka ʻĀina, Ola Ke Kanaka (Healthy Lands, Healthy People.) Together we can make a difference for our community and our keiki.”KONA EARTH OWNERS HAVE A TRADITION OF GIVING BACKKona Earth owners Steve and Joanie Wynn make giving back an integral part of their business. Previously, the couple produced pro bono videos to support non-profit fundraising through their Emmy award-winning production business Bayside Entertainment. The pair also produced “Journeys for Good,” their original documentary program that highlighted international volunteer opportunities in Africa, Cambodia, and Nicaragua.The couple took the reins at Kona Earth in late 2021 and knew they wanted a give-back initiative in place at the launch of their e-commerce store. Thus, Care In Every Cup and its connection with Kohala Center was born.Joanie Wynn remarked, “We feel so fortunate to be living out a dream, working this beautiful Kona coffee farm and living in paradise. It feels wonderful to be able to contribute to the preservation of Kahalu’u Bay, a special place so close to our home.”ABOUT KONA EARTHKona Earth is a family-owned and operated farm on the Big Island of Hawaii. Its authentic, private estate, 100% Kona coffee is nurtured from crop to cup. Husband and wife owners Steve and Joanie Wynn oversee every phase of the coffee production process, from picking the cherry to pulping, drying, and micro roasting on site.Kona Earth’s farm is situated at 2200 feet on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano. The high mountain, “mauka” climate allows the coffee trees to grow lush. Cooler temperatures and ample rainfall make for ideal growing conditions. The fruit matures slowly, resulting in coffee beans of remarkable size and quality.In addition to coffee, Kona Earth grows cacao, harvesting and processing it for their hand-poured 75% Kona dark chocolate bars. They also make “Spice”, their Kona coffee BBQ rub, and a Kona coffee scrub soap.Kona Earth’s 100% Kona coffee and gift items are sold directly to customers via their e-commerce store at https://konaearth.com

