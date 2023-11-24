10th Annual Holidays in Trinidad in December

This is a press release from the Trinidad Civic Club:

Holidays in Trinidad is three days of festivities bringing the community together in celebration, sponsored by the Trinidad Civic Club. Businesses are stocking up on gifts and planning special menus. The tennis court fence will have a beautiful new light display hung by Jack West and Geoff Proust, sponsored by Sarah Corliss at Forbes & Associates, the Vanderpools at the Lighthouse Grill, John Graves at J. Garland Communications and Betsy Musick at The Eatery.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, 11 am – 5 pm at the Town Hall: Arts, Crafts and Karaoke with Santa will feature vendors offering handmade, unique gifts. Free kid crafts and face painting are sponsored by Westhaven Center for the Arts. Santa will accompany singers on the guitar for karaoke.

Visit the Clubroom for the Civic Club’s Holiday Boutique, featuring jewelry, memorabilia, ornaments, décor and lots more. Holiday decorations, jewelry and other items of value can be donated to the Club. Contact [email protected] or call 707-677-3655.

Tour the Trinidad Head Lighthouse from 10 am – 12 pm with Trinidad Museum docents, pedestrian access only.

Rabia’s International Delights will have delicious sweet and savory treats in the kitchen for hungry shoppers.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, the Holiday Boutique will open from 11 am – 5 pm. The McKinleyville Community Choir Holiday Concert will begin at 3 pm, filling the Hall with joyous songs. Donations are welcome.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the Trinidad School Crafts Fair will open from 10 am – 4 pm with food, vendors and student, hand-made products. The Indie Crafts Fair, open 11 am – 4 pm, will bring a wide-variety of talented crafters to the Town Hall. An entry fee of $2 benefits Friends of the Trinidad Library.

The 3rd annual Santa’s Boat Parade will begin at 6 pm, sponsored by the Cher-Ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria. Bandemonium and the Lumberjack Marching Band will play raucous holiday music to be enjoyed by all! Anyone with a decorated boat can participate by contacting the Trinidad Harbor Business Director Grant Roden at 707-672-9381 or [email protected].

The boats line up at 5 pm in the Harbor, then follow the main road past the Town Hall and Murphy’s for two laps. For a map, visit www.trinidadcivicclub.org.

The parade is definitely a highlight of the Holidays celebration not to be missed.

For questions, please contact 707-677-3655. Visit Trinidad’s seaside village to experience the spirit of the holidays!