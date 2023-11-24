Submit Release
News Search

There were 250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,957 in the last 365 days.

10th Annual Holidays in Trinidad in December

This is a press release from the Trinidad Civic Club:

Holidays in Trinidad is three days of festivities bringing the community together in celebration, sponsored by the Trinidad Civic Club.  Businesses are stocking up on gifts and planning special menus.  The tennis court fence will have a beautiful new light display hung by Jack West and Geoff Proust, sponsored by Sarah Corliss at Forbes & Associates, the Vanderpools at the Lighthouse Grill, John Graves at J. Garland Communications and Betsy Musick at The Eatery.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, 11 am – 5 pm at the Town Hall:  Arts, Crafts and Karaoke with Santa will feature vendors offering handmade, unique gifts.  Free kid crafts and face painting are sponsored by Westhaven Center for the Arts.  Santa will accompany singers on the guitar for karaoke.

Visit the Clubroom for the Civic Club’s Holiday Boutique, featuring jewelry, memorabilia, ornaments, décor and lots more.  Holiday decorations, jewelry and other items of value can be donated to the Club.  Contact [email protected] or call 707-677-3655.

Tour the Trinidad Head Lighthouse from 10 am – 12 pm with Trinidad Museum docents, pedestrian access only.

Rabia’s International Delights will have delicious sweet and savory treats in the kitchen for hungry shoppers.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, the Holiday Boutique will open from 11 am – 5 pm.  The McKinleyville Community Choir Holiday Concert will begin at 3 pm, filling the Hall with joyous songs.  Donations are welcome.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the Trinidad School Crafts Fair will open from 10 am –    4 pm with food, vendors and student, hand-made products.  The Indie Crafts Fair, open 11 am – 4 pm, will bring a wide-variety of talented crafters to the Town Hall.  An entry fee of $2 benefits Friends of the Trinidad Library.

The 3rd annual Santa’s Boat Parade will begin at 6 pm, sponsored by the Cher-Ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria.  Bandemonium and the Lumberjack Marching Band will play raucous holiday music to be enjoyed by all!  Anyone with a decorated boat can participate by contacting the Trinidad Harbor Business Director Grant Roden at 707-672-9381 or [email protected].

The boats line up at 5 pm in the Harbor, then follow the main road past the Town Hall and Murphy’s for two laps.   For a map, visit www.trinidadcivicclub.org.

The parade is definitely a highlight of the Holidays celebration not to be missed.

For questions, please contact 707-677-3655.  Visit Trinidad’s seaside village to experience the spirit of the holidays!

HolidaysPoster2023Final
 Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

10th Annual Holidays in Trinidad in December

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more