THE BROKEN WHISTLE: A DEEP STATE RUN AMOK - MEMOIR OF A CIA WHISTLEBLOWER

A THRILLING EXPOSE UNVEILING A DEEP STATE BENT ON DESTROYING DISSENT TO PRESERVE ITS POWER.

In an age of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” — Attributed to George Orwell (unverified)

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Intelligence Agency, veteran and author Pedro Israel Orta, shines a light on the corrupt Intelligence Community whistleblower processes in his book "The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok." Orta meticulously recounts the rampant abuse of power by the U.S. National Security Bureaucratic State, also known as the Deep State—a corrupt world hidden from prying eyes and shielded by Congress’s deafening silence and inaction to hold it accountable.

The Broken Whistle reveals the brazen perversion and weaponization of the whistleblower processes to target a sitting president. Orta lays bare his harrowing journey, navigating the treacherous corridors of the Central Intelligence Agency, where truth becomes an enemy, and those who dare to speak truth to power face ruthless retribution and termination. As Orta’s unwavering voice rises above the cacophony of corruption, readers are led on an odyssey that unveils a bureaucratic machine determined to protect its shadowy secrets by destroying dissent.

It is an unapologetic chronicle of one man’s fight for justice—a clarion call that thunders through the darkest corners of power. Prepare to be captivated by Orta’s unflinching courage as he peels back the layers of deception, exposing a broken whistleblower system that has forsaken its sacred duty.

“Now here I was, post-Snowden, relying on a system President Obama, Congress, and IC leaders had touted as successful and functional. But was it truly working? My case exposed it as nothing more than a sham. Would the CIA and the IC attempt to rectify the situation? Did they genuinely desire to fix the broken system? Or would they persist in employing their illegal bullying tactics to silence whistleblowers? I was determined to take action, offering them an opportunity to correct their behavior.” —From The Broken Whistle

Pedro Israel Orta is available for interviews, Q&A’s, and bylined articles and can speak/write on topics including but not limited to:

● Details of the broken intelligence community whistleblower processes, failures to protect genuine whistleblowers, and the risks to U.S. national security

● The dangers of an unchecked and unaccountable national bureaucratic state that could lead us toward a path to a tyrannical form of government

● His journey as a whistleblower—the effects and impact on his life and family

● Life as a Central Intelligence Agency officer and the sacrifices that public servants make to protect U.S. national security

● Restoring honor, integrity, and decency in society and government.

About the Author:

Pedro Israel Orta is a Miami-born son of Cuban exiles who fled the tyranny of Fidel Castro’s communism. He brings his 18-year experience as a Central Intelligence Agency veteran to this memoir, having served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Middle East, and at the Inspector General for the Intelligence Community. Orta’s whistleblowing resulted in his own reprisals and termination despite earning eight Exceptional Performance Awards for his contributions to U.S. national security—mostly in counterterrorism operations. Before the CIA, Orta served in the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge and worked in the business world for 14 years, mostly in perishable commodity sales.

Orta earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in Political Science and International Relations from Florida International University, a Summa Cum Laude graduate, and a Master of Arts degree in Security Policy Studies from George Washington University—specializing in Defense Policy, Transnational Security Issues, and Political Psychology.

He calls Tulsa, Oklahoma, home, dedicating his time to writing, speaking, Christian ministry as an ordained minister, and photography—advocating for integrity, honor, and respect in government and society. Orta can be followed on Twitter and most social media sites @PedroIsraelOrta.

"The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok" will be released on February 19th, 2024—more details at www.brokenwhistlebook.com.

