25 November 2023

75

A media forum dedicated to the XIV World Kurash Championship was held in Ashgabat

On November 25, the international media forum “World Kurash Championship – in the world media” was held in the conference hall of the Sport Hotel.

Representatives of the relevant ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan, correspondents from national and foreign media, as well as the leadership of the International Kurash Association took part in the forum.

The forum covered current organizational and protocol issues. Particular emphasis was placed on aspects of information support for the championship.

The participants also exchanged views on the use of information platforms to reach the widest possible audience and increase interest in kurash among users of online resources.

The media forum emphasized the role of the mass-media in covering and further popularizing kurash on the world stage.

In the speeches were noted the significance of this important sporting event in our country, which is another evidence of recognition by the international sports community of the role of Turkmenistan, which pays special attention to the development of physical culture and sports. This is primarily due to the fact that promoting the values of a healthy lifestyle and expanding international sports cooperation are one of the priorities of the state policy of Turkmenistan.