Rural Tourism- an authentic experience in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh has multiple authentic experiential tourism choices which are unique and memorable.BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madhya Pradesh, often referred to as the "Heart of Incredible India," is an offbeat multi-speciality destination with heritage monuments, numerous national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.
Its vibrant cultural tapestry, woven with diverse traditions, festivals, and handicrafts, is a wellspring of inspiration. The state's bustling cities, colourful bazaars, and serene villages provide a glimpse into the authentic essence of India. Madhya Pradesh offers authentic ‘Rural Tourism’ experiences. The State is getting an positive response to the specially curated rural and tribal tourism experiences with increased community participation. With homestays in mud houses, a foreign tourist can enjoy rural and tribal tourism experiences in rural and off beat locations in Madhya Pradesh across six cultural zones namely Baghelkhand, Bundelkhand, Chambal, Malwa, Nimad and Mahakaushal.
Madhya Pradesh is one of the first mover Indian States to create a ‘Responsible Tourism Mission’ with community empowerment and development at its centre. Responsible Tourism also centres around homestays. Staying with a family and experiencing rural tourism first hand is a unique and memorable experience. Experiencing Madhya Pradesh’s warm hospitality first hand and living the experience of the ethos ‘Guest is God’. Experience local authentic rural cuisine and entertainment.
The State popularly known as the ‘Heart of Incredible India’ has initiated a ‘Responsible Souvenir Project’ and already established fully functional Art & Craft Centres at Madla and Dhamma for Rural Tourism so that the activities of these villages support one another. This project is being established in and around the villages selected for Rural Tourism so that the activities of these villages support one another. Tourists can take home real rural handicrafts as souvenirs while developing and enhancing the income of local artisans. Madhya Pradesh is now referred to as the cleanest and greenest State in India. We are committed to nurture this reputation through active local community support residing in and around tourism destinations. We have already commenced this project at 30 selected villages around Panna National Park. This important initiative for Madhya Pradesh Tourism is funded by the Coca Cola Foundation and SAHAAS.
Madhya Pradesh is well known as a safe destination for travellers. The State has taken several initiatives for women travellers in collaboration with UN Women, Govt of India and Ministry of Women and Child Development, GOI. There is an increasing number of women travellers, especially from foreign source markets. There are already emerging positive stories of change from travellers and community from tourism destinations.
Madhya Pradesh's deep efforts in Responsible Tourism, empowered by community development has created a new benchmark in Indian tourism.
