Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,405 in the last 365 days.

The celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth Magtymguly Fragi is included in the UNESCO List of Memorable Dates

24 November 2023

208

The celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth Magtymguly Fragi is included in the UNESCO List of Memorable Dates

On November 21, 2023, within the framework of the plenary session of the 42nd session of the General Conference of UNESCO, a resolution was adopted according to which Turkmenistan’s proposal to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of the poet Magtymguly Fragi was included in the List of significant dates for joint celebration with UNESCO in 2024-2025.

This event is another striking evidence of international recognition of the role and significance in world literature and in the context of the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation of the work of the great Turkmen classical poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi.

You just read:

The celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth Magtymguly Fragi is included in the UNESCO List of Memorable Dates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more