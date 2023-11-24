24 November 2023

208

The celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth Magtymguly Fragi is included in the UNESCO List of Memorable Dates

On November 21, 2023, within the framework of the plenary session of the 42nd session of the General Conference of UNESCO, a resolution was adopted according to which Turkmenistan’s proposal to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of the poet Magtymguly Fragi was included in the List of significant dates for joint celebration with UNESCO in 2024-2025.

This event is another striking evidence of international recognition of the role and significance in world literature and in the context of the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation of the work of the great Turkmen classical poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi.