24 November 2023

107

The delegation of Turkmenistan participated in the SPECA Summit

On November 24, 2023, the first Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the participating States of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) was held in Baku. The Turkmen delegation was represented at the forum by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan H.Geldimyradov.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on key issues of partnership between the participating countries within the framework of SPECA over the 25-year history since the founding of the Special Program.

The important role of SPECA was noted as an effective platform for economic cooperation and constant dialogue to promote cooperation between the parties in such priority areas as economy, trade, transport and logistics, digital transformation and innovation, industry, energy, water resources management, environment, “green transition” and other areas of mutual interest.

In the speech of the Turkmen side, it was noted that the first SPECA Summit marks another important stage in the cooperation of the participating states, designed to provide the necessary conditions for the stable and sustainable development of the region, the establishment of strong and effective mechanisms of interaction between states, the formation of viable schemes and models for the integration of the region into world processes as a worthy, equal, valuable partner.

In this regard, the head of the Turkmen delegation outlined the position of Turkmenistan on a number of key issues. In particular, it was stated that a significant event for each of the SPECA member states is the adoption on November 20, 2023 by unanimous decision of the UN General Assembly Resolution on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of SPECA, which emphasizes the important role of SPECA as a regional platform for promoting mutual understanding, economic cooperation and regional development of participating countries.

As an important step of the SPECA Days 2023, the Turkmen side also considers the promotion of joint efforts to create, under the auspices of the UN, the SPECA Multi-Partner Trust Fund, a financial instrument that provides a mechanism for the functioning of the Regional Program at a higher level.

It was emphasized that Turkmenistan supports the decision to approve the Roadmap for the digitalization of multimodal exchange of data and documents along the trans-Caspian transport corridor using legal instruments and UN standards.

Turkmenistan, together with regional partners, is actively developing an extensive network of transport and logistics infrastructure of a combined type along the East-West and North-South lines and advocates sustainable transport as a contribution to sustainable development.

Turkmenistan has supported and will actively cooperate in the implementation of the SPECA Work Plan for 2024-2025, including taking a more constructive and active participation in the work of thematic working groups, as well as with development partners.

As a result of the Summit the Baku Declaration was adopted.

Within the framework of the SPECA Days, from 20 to 24 November 2023, a number of other documents were also adopted: