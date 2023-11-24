24 November 2023

Issues of strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and Ghana were discussed

On November 24, 2023, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the visiting delegation of the Republic of Ghana led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, who was visiting Ashgabat.

During the negotiations, the Minister emphasized the significance of the results of the political consultations that took place the day before between the foreign ministries of the two countries in the context of further intensification of interaction in a wide range of areas in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Having discussed the current agenda of bilateral cooperation, the parties noted the existing opportunities for expanding the partnership between Turkmenistan and Ghana in the field of economy, trade and industry. The parties agreed to intensify cultural and humanitarian interaction, including in the field of education.

As a result of the negotiations, a Protocol on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana was signed.