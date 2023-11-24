Province Investing in School-Based Justice Programs

CANADA, November 25 - Released on November 24, 2023

In recognition of National Restorative Justice Week in Saskatchewan, The Government of Saskatchewan is highlighting its investment of more than $770,000 to support the Restorative Action Program (RAP) in Saskatoon.

"The province is committed to building safer and stronger Saskatchewan families and communities in partnership with community-based organizations and programs such as RAP," Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood MLA Lisa Lambert said, on behalf of Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre. "We are excited to continue this partnership and support the mental health and wellness of our youth in high schools right here in Saskatoon."

RAP is a school-based restorative justice program that operates in 11 of 16 Saskatoon high schools. The program is offered to students at Bethlehem Catholic, Bishop James Mahoney, E.D. Feehan Catholic, Holy Cross, St. Joseph, Bedford Road Collegiate, Mount Royal Collegiate, Tommy Douglas Collegiate, Walter Murray Collegiate, Nutana Collegiate, and Centennial Collegiate. Five high schools have a full-time RAP facilitator, while the remaining six schools have part-time facilitators.

"RAP is an excellent example of an innovative, successful program that helps strengthen community and build quality of life by supporting the social and emotional wellbeing of youth," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We are pleased to continue providing funding to this initiative."

RAP's mandate is to empower youth to create safe, respectful and caring communities through prevention, intervention and reconnection. RAP facilitators are trained in mediation, conflict resolution and harm reduction. They offer guidance to students in the areas of bullying, physical violence, crime, mental health, substance abuse, suicide and self-harm.

"Our facilitators offer a trusted, judgment-free space with a focus on one-on-one relationship building and conflict resolution," RAP Saskatoon President Leane Durand said. "We know unresolved conflict leads to further harm and by addressing the root cause of the issue, we're empowering students with tools to help them thrive and manage future conflicts successfully so that students can focus on their education and personal wellness."

In 2022-23, RAP was accessed by over 1,200 students and facilitated 393 successful mediations. In the same year, students accepted responsibility and repaired harm in 100 per cent of the mediations completed. Many students self-referred to the program, which indicates a willingness by Saskatoon students to recognize potential harm to themselves and others.

According to the Centre for Forensic Behavioural Science and Justice, RAP-involved students have shown improved communication, an increase in school retention and academic perseverance, as well as demonstrated reductions in the severity of their conflicts.

RAP also receives funding from the Saskatoon Public School Division, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, Saskatoon Police Service, five Rotary Clubs of Saskatoon, Citrine Foundation of Canada, and numerous private supporters.

