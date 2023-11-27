Jay Ngo Promoted to Chief Growth Officer at InstaMortgage
The Promotion is Aimed to Enhance The Professional Program and Forge Key Partnerships.
Jay's innovative approach and deep understanding of the real estate and mortgage industries make him the ideal leader to drive our growth initiatives.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InstaMortgage, a leading innovator in the mortgage industry, is excited to announce the promotion of Jay Ngo to the position of Chief Growth Officer. In his new role, Jay will be responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of InstaMortgage's Professional Program, a unique initiative designed to empower trusted advisors to homeowners and renters by enabling them to become skilled loan officers.
In addition to his responsibilities with The Professional Program, Jay will focus on forging strategic partnerships with other real estate companies and national multicultural organizations. This initiative is part of InstaMortgage's broader strategy to enhance its service offerings to minorities and expand its market reach.
Jay Ngo, who previously excelled as the Director of The Professional Program, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his new position. His expertise will be instrumental in expanding the program, which offers comprehensive training and support to individuals seeking to provide value-added services to their client base.
Jay is also currently serving as the President and a member of the Executive Advisory Board at Epique Realty, where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision.
Reflecting on his new role, Jay Ngo said, "I am thrilled to step into this new position at InstaMortgage. Our Professional Program is a game-changer in the industry, offering unparalleled financial opportunities to real estate agents and other professionals while providing exceptional service to their clients. I look forward to expanding our reach and building strong partnerships that will benefit our clients and the company."
In stark contrast to the industry trend of sluggish growth and falling production and revenue numbers, InstaMortgage has plans for ambitious growth in 2024 and beyond. It believes that its technological innovations, AI-powered solutions, and relentless focus on superior consumer experience set a perfect platform to achieve those loans.
Shashank Shekhar, CEO of InstaMortgage, expressed his confidence in Jay's abilities: "Jay has been a vital part of our team, and his promotion is a testament to his hard work and dedication. His innovative approach and deep understanding of the real estate and mortgage industries make him the ideal leader to drive our growth initiatives. I am confident that under Jay's leadership, we will reach new heights and continue to set industry standards."
InstaMortgage remains committed to providing top-tier mortgage solutions and exceptional service to its clients. With Jay Ngo at the helm of its growth strategies, the company is poised for an exciting new chapter of expansion and innovation.
About InstaMortgage
InstaMortgage offers a superior mortgage experience powered by a digital-first approach. Financial Times named it the fastest-growing mortgage company in the Americas in 2022 and 2023. By combining their superior technology with expert advice, legendary customer service, and competitive rates, they deliver the most modern mortgage experience customized to their client's needs across 29 licensed states. NMLS 1035734.
More details at https://instamortgage.com/
Shashank Shekhar
InstaMortgage
+1 650-793-6833
