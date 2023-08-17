New Edition of Best-Selling Book, "My First Home" by InstaMortgage CEO Shashank Shekhar, Now Available
The new edition has again made its mark on Amazon's best-seller list, reaffirming its popularity and effectiveness among aspiring homeowners.
InstaMortgage is proud to announce the release of the new edition of the best-selling book, "My First Home," authored by its CEO, Shashank Shekhar. The book, which has become an essential resource for first-time home buyers, has made its mark on Amazon's best-seller list, reaffirming its popularity and effectiveness among aspiring homeowners.
Shashank Shekhar, an industry expert with more than a decade of experience, is committed to making the home-buying process as simple and smooth as possible for first-time buyers. His book, "My First Home," offers an easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide that simplifies the complex journey of homeownership. Aspiring homeowners can gain a deep understanding of the entire home-buying process, from getting a mortgage to choosing the right property.
"My First Home" tackles the challenges and misconceptions surrounding the home-buying process, offering practical advice and actionable insights. The new edition has been updated with the latest information, trends, and strategies to reflect the ever-evolving market. Additionally, it includes a plethora of real-life examples, frequently asked questions, and even offers pro-tips for various situations.
"I'm honored by the success of 'My First Home,' and I'm proud to have helped countless aspiring homeowners realize their dream," said Shashank Shekhar. "The new edition of the book is even more comprehensive, user-friendly, and practical. It's my hope that this book will continue to be a trusted companion for anyone looking to buy their first home." He said he planned to regularly update the book to keep up with the latest changes and trends in the mortgage and real estate industry.
80% of the reviews on Amazon.com is either a 5-star or 4-star which shows the value that it's bringing to first time home buyers and industry professionals alike.
One of Amazon's "verified purchase" readers commented on the book page while rating it a 5-star - "The author, Shashank Shekhar is a consummate professional...and leaves no stone/topic unturned. The author has broken the steps, the verbiage, and the expectations for a first-time homebuyer beautifully and succinctly! It's a fast and gentle read -- but misses NOTHING!!!"
Another reviewer beamed - "It's a comprehensive and well thought out book that includes all the steps from thinking about buying your first home to getting a mortgage. As an industry professional I found this book to be helpful to me as a reference guide or refresher, as well as very helpful to the home buyer."
The new edition of "My First Home" is now available in paperback through major online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more. The first edition was released in 2018 and climbed the best-selling charts to make it to #1 list in its category.
The book is also available in a shortened ebook version as a free download on the InstaMortgage company website and is accompanied by a quiz to test the future homebuyers of their knowledge.
About InstaMortgage
InstaMortgage offers a superior mortgage experience powered by a digital-first approach. Financial Times named it the fastest-growing mortgage company in the Americas in 2022 and 2023. By combining their superior technology with expert advice, legendary customer service, and competitive rates, they deliver the most modern mortgage experience customized to their client's needs across 28 licensed states.
More details at https://instamortgage.com/
