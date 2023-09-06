InstaMortgage Announces Several Key Hires
EINPresswire.com/ -- InstaMortgage, the fastest-growing mortgage company in America, is thrilled to announce several key hires that will play a pivotal role in the company's growth and expansion plans. These new additions come at a time when InstaMortgage is experiencing rapid growth and is poised to redefine the mortgage industry.
Kingsley Kodan is joining the company as the Chief Business Development Officer. Kingsley has held senior management roles at multiple mortgage companies and has been pivotal in growing multiple $100 million branches for them. Responsible for spearheading new partnerships and strengthening the company's branch network, the new Chief Business Development Officer will be a cornerstone in InstaMortgage's growth strategy.
Marco Montano joins the company as Director of Renovation Lending. Marco has held leadership roles in companies like Prime Lending and Guaranteed Rate and is a well-known authority on Renovation Lending. This role will use Marco's expertise to grow the company's renovation and construction loans business while helping real estate agents sell dilapidated properties as-is.
Leonard Lujan, a US Marine Corps Veteran, joins InstaMortgage as the Regional Sales Manager from Guaranteed Rate, where he held the same position. Tasked with driving sales and revenue in key markets, the Regional Sales Manager will be instrumental in expanding InstaMortgage's footprint in California and other states.
Jay Ngo joins InstaMortgage as the Director of The Professional Program (TPP). Jay is currently the President and member of the Executive Advisory Board at Epique Realty. This position will oversee the development and implementation of this specialized program, which helps trusted advisors to homeowners and renters become loan officers at InstaMortgage and thus offer additional value-added services to their client base.
In addition to these new hires, InstaMortgage is pleased to announce the promotion of Anthony Narag to the position of Area Sales Manager. Anthony has been with the company for several years and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and sales skills. He will mentor new and existing company Loan Officers in his new role.
Shashank Shekhar, Founder and CEO of InstaMortgage, commented on these strategic moves, saying, "We are incredibly excited to welcome these talented individuals to our team. Each of them brings a unique set of skills and experiences that align perfectly with our vision for the future. The promotion of Anthony Narag is a testament to the culture of excellence we strive to maintain at InstaMortgage. These are exciting times, and we are more committed than ever to delivering unparalleled service and innovative solutions to our borrowers while also becoming the go-to company for Loan Officers who want cutting-edge tools, technology, and mentoring to grow their business."
About InstaMortgage
InstaMortgage offers a superior mortgage experience powered by a digital-first approach. Financial Times named it the fastest-growing mortgage company in the Americas in 2022 and 2023. By combining their superior technology with expert advice, legendary customer service, and competitive rates, they deliver the most modern mortgage experience customized to their client's needs across 28 licensed states.
More details at https://instamortgage.com/
