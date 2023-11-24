CITY OF MAPLE RIDGE NOTICE OFVIRTUAL ONLINE PUBLIC HEARING INCLUDING COUNCIL CHAMBERS

TAKE NOTICE THAT A PUBLIC HEARING is scheduled for Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 7:00 pm. This meeting is an online virtual meeting to be hosted in Council Chambers at City Hall, 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge. Persons wishing to speak on a Public Hearing item will be required to pre-register for the meeting by accessing the link at: https://mapleridge.primegov.com/public/ portal and using the microphone icon in the Option column of the selected meeting and then by joining the Zoom meeting at the appropriate time using the camera icon. For attendance in person, please pre-register with the Corporate Officer at clerks@mapleridge.ca by 4:00 pm on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. For viewing only and access to the agenda and full reports, access the link at https://mapleridge.primegov.com/public/portal and click on the December 5, 2023, Public Hearing meeting,

This Public Hearing is being held to consider the following bylaws:

2.1 Maple Ridge Temporary Use Permit 2022-457-RZ

12035 222 Street

Lot E District Lot 396 Group 1 New Westminster District Plan 16997

The subject application is to permit temporary accessory offstreet parking use at the subject property. The proposed parking will provide 14 additional off-street parking stalls for an existing commercial building (22195 Dewdney Trunk Road) located adjacent to the subject property.

AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that a copy of the aforesaid bylaws and copies of staff reports and other information considered by Council to be relevant to the matters contained in the bylaws are available for viewing on the City’s Land Development Viewer site at: https://gis.mapleridge.ca/LandDevelopmentViewer/LandDevelopmentViewer.html. It is important to ensure that our democratic processes continue to function and that thework of the City remains transparent for all citizens while mitigating risks posed by COVID-19. For further information on howto participate,we encourage checking ourwebsite for updates at https://www.mapleridge.ca/2408/Covid-19-Information. If you wish to participate virtually, please use the links below.

ALL PERSONS who believe themselves affected by the above-mentioned bylaws shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard at the Public Hearing before Council on the matters contained in the bylaws. Please note that all written submissions provided in response to this notice will become part of the public record, which includes the submissions being made available for public inspection.

These are the followingways to participate:

Virtually, by pre-registering at: https://mapleridge.primegov.com/public/portal and using the microphone icon in the Option column. When registering you will be asked to give your name and address, to give Council your proximity to the land that is the subject of the application. Join at the appropriate time via Zoomusing the camera icon. We ask that you have your camera on as you make your comments during the Public Hearing;

Dated this 22nd day of November, 2023.

Carolyn Mushata

Corporate Officer

Director of Legislative Services