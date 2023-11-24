CloudDefense.AI is attending AWS re: Invent 2023
CloudDefense.AI is delighted to announce its participation in this year's AWS re: Invent 2023.
Excited to showcase CloudDefense.AI's innovation at AWS re: Invent, where possibilities unfold and the future of cloud technology takes center stage.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AWS re: Invent, a week-long immersion into the world of cloud technology, is a premier event offering unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking, and skill-building. Bringing together cloud enthusiasts, experts, and practitioners, the annual gathering serves as a unique platform to explore the latest innovations with AWS and transform businesses through the power of the cloud.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
CloudDefense.AI will be prominently featured at The Venetian, one of the six venues constituting the expansive re: Invent campus. This strategic placement provides an invaluable opportunity for the CloudDefense.AI team to engage with skilled AWS leaders, share expertise, and acquire practical skills for developing even more innovative solutions.
Whether attendees are seeking to transform their businesses with the cloud, stay abreast of the latest AWS innovations, or enhance their cloud-computing skills for career advancement, AWS re: Invent is the definitive destination.
As CloudDefense.AI ventures into this dynamic event, the company invites them to join this exciting journey. Stay tuned for more updates and insights as the team looks forward to connecting with industry peers, clients, and collaborators.
About CloudDefense.AI
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Their integrated CNAPP suite comprises various security solutions, including CSPM, CIEM, Threat Detection, CWPP, SAST, DAST, SCA, KSPM, Hacker's View™, Container Security, and API Security. Their attack path and graph-based technology empower businesses to automatically detect, prioritize, and remediate various security issues, from system vulnerabilities to misconfigurations.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by forging a connection between applications and the cloud. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and its suite of services, please book a free demo with us or contact us here - connectwithus@clouddefense.ai
Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
media@clouddefense.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube