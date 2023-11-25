Sweet News: Crumbl Offers 6-Pack Box for Price of 4-Pack Box on Cyber Monday
LINDON, UT, USA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Cyber Monday, Crumbl is baking up a delightful treat for cookie lovers everywhere. On Monday, November 27 customers can purchase a 6-Pack Box of Crumbl Cookies for the price of a 4-Pack Box. The offer is available only through the Crumbl app.
When customers use the Crumbl app, they not only enjoy the sweet Cyber Monday deal, but also start earning crumbs towards free cookies. Every dollar spent is a crumb earned. At 100 crumbs, users gain $10 to spend toward their next order.
On top of crumbs to cookies, app users can dive into the Cookie Journal, Crumbl’s unique flavor-rating feature. The Cookie Journal allows customers to see what fellow cookie connoisseurs think of the flavors of the week or reminisce about the classics from Crumbl history.
Crumbl's vision is to inspire the world to create more meaningful moments with those who matter most. Join in spreading the love and warmth of freshly baked cookies – because every bite is an opportunity to create something special.
About Crumbl:
Crumbl Cookies's mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 950 locations across all 50 US states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
