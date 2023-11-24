CBP’s Global Entry Program Expands to PortMiami

MIAMI – Starting December 1, PortMiami will be the first seaport to host a Global Entry Enrollment Center to assist the traveling public with completing new and renewal applications.

CBP officers staffing PortMiami Global Entry Enrollment Center will be able to help candidates complete their application processing and their conditionally approved, in-person interviews as the final step in the membership enrollment process.

CBP signage at the seaport provides additional information and directions to assist with the enrollment process.

Global Entry is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Members enter the United States by accessing the Global Entry processing technology at designated locations. Opening an enrollment center at PortMiami will help to promote and expand this acclaimed CBP trusted traveler program.

A few benefits associated with becoming a Global Entry member include, but are not limited to, no processing lines, no paperwork, and TSA Pre✓® Eligibility, which expedites screening through TSA checkpoints at participating airports.

“This is a proactive endeavor and benefit offered by the Miami Seaport to help expedite the Global Entry application process for international travelers departing on a cruise,” said Carlos Martel, CBP’s Director of Field Operations at the Miami-Tampa Field Office.

Additionally, CBP’s Global Entry continues to expand to foreign partner countries as interest and enrollment in Global Entry continues to grow year after year.

For more information about Global Entry, please visit www.globalentry.gov.