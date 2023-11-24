Visiting the SPECA Exhibition in the city of Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan

TAJIKISTAN, November 24 - On November 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the Exhibition of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in the city of Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan.

It was reported that the Exhibition of products, services and innovations of SPECA member countries is taking place on the sidelines of the Summit of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia from November 22 to 25.

The participants of the Exhibition, the member states of SPECA, including the Republic of Tajikistan, decorated the pavilions with national design and exhibited their domestic goods in the Heydar Aliyev EXPO Center.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon visited the pavilions of SPECA member states - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

It should be noted that SPECA was established in 1998, and its participating countries are Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.

The Republic of Tajikistan decorated its 250 square meter pavilion with modern designs and national motifs and displayed domestic products, including light industry goods, food industry, construction materials, textiles and folk crafts.

The purpose of Tajikistan's participation in this event is, first of all, attracting capital, presenting the potential of export-oriented goods and products, finding new partners and export markets.

At the exhibition, more than 50 domestic companies and enterprises and more than 30 representatives of the private sector, artists and representatives of the country's ministries and agencies will present their products.

At the same time, a sample of the completed works and future plans related to the digitalization of the economy of the Republic of Tajikistan were presented to the visitors of the Exhibition.

It should be said that on November 22, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Pavilion of the Republic of Tajikistan and got acquainted with domestic goods.

During the visit, the head of the host country was given detailed information about the process of industrialization of the country, including the production of processed products and material goods of Tajikistan, and a sample of folk crafts was presented.

It is worth noting that within the framework of the Week of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), the Economic Forum, bilateral meetings between entrepreneurs of the SPECA member countries and other economic and commercial events will take place.

It is gratifying that during the years of independence, with the continuous efforts and wise policy of the Heads of State of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, the relations between the two countries have reached a new level and quality, and profound progress can be seen in all fields.

After visiting the Exhibition of products, services and innovations of SPECA member countries, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, instructed the heads of ministries and state agencies and other officials of the republic to use these opportunities to expand trade and economic relations between the two countries, find partners and increase take specific measures to export goods and domestic products.