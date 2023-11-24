Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) Recognized as a Finalist in the Commonwealth Secretary-General’s Innovation Awards 2023

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) has been selected as a finalist in the “Promote PARTNERSHIPS for development in the Commonwealth” category of the Commonwealth Secretary-General’s Innovation for Sustainable Development Awards 2023. The SPTO’s initiative, the “Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF) 2030,” has been recognized for its innovative approach to sustainable development in the Pacific region.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General’s Innovation for Sustainable Development Awards were launched in 2019. These awards recognize ground-breaking innovations from Commonwealth countries that contribute to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The awards focus on innovations that improve people’s lives, protect the planet, support prosperity, promote peace, and strengthen partnerships for sustainable development. The winners are selected by an independent jury composed of eminent individuals from various fields.

SPTOs Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF) encapsulates a vision for resilient, prosperous, and inclusive tourism. It is designed to improve the well-being of Pacific communities and promote the protection and restoration of the region’s cultural and natural ecosystems. This Framework is a testament to SPTO’s commitment to sustainable tourism development and its role as a driving force for economic and community well-being in the Pacific.

SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker mentioned that SPTO’s recognition at the Commonwealth Innovation Awards underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable tourism development.

He added the recognition served as an invitation for stakeholders, partners, and communities to join SPTO in the journey towards a sustainable future for Pacific tourism.

“Today marks a milestone in sustainable tourism in the Pacific – the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework 2030 was crafted with passion, inclusivity and purpose by SPTO This framework sets the stage for a resilient, prosperous, and inclusive tomorrow. To be recognized on the Commonwealth stage through the Commonwealth Innovation Awards is an achievement for SPTO and for sustainable tourism. This recognition echoes the power of collaboration in our journey of the SPTO 20 Pacific Island members towards a greener, more responsible future for Pacific tourism. This recognition demonstrates our shared commitment to innovation, driving positive change, and charting a course for sustainable success in Pacific tourism. Finally, SPTO would like to thank everyone who contributed to the PSTPF, this is your achievement.”