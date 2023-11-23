Submit Release
Crab Feast for Fire Department Fundraiser

Press release from the Friends of the Garberville Fire Protection District:

**Tickets available now at Redway Liquors, Blue Moon Gift Shop & the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce! **

Come support your GFPD as they begin efforts to build new auxiliary stations in Sprowl Creek and Benbow.

Huge thanks to our amazing sponsors: IL Forno Bakery, Redway Liquor & Deli, Blue Moon Gift Shop, The Benbow Inn, Benbow RV Park, Chautauqua Natural Foods, J Catering, Humboldt Natural Foods, Rosie Moore, Ryan Vineyard, Briceland Vineyards, Gyppo Ale Mill, Whitethorn Winery, & the Garberville Crab Brigade!!

GVFPD-2nd-Annual-Crab-Dinner-1
